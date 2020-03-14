This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schachmann wins shortened Paris-Nice cycling race

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was forced to withdraw from the race earlier this week following a crash on Tuesday.

By AFP Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 3:12 PM
40 minutes ago 422 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5046552
Quiet streets: Schachmann wins shortened Paris-Nice.
Image: AP/PA Images
Quiet streets: Schachmann wins shortened Paris-Nice.
Quiet streets: Schachmann wins shortened Paris-Nice.
Image: AP/PA Images

GERMANY’S MAXIMILIAN SCHACHMANN of the Bora-Hansgrohe team won the Paris-Nice cycling race on Saturday, holding on in a frantic climb to a summit finish where he fell to the ground exhausted.

The race was one of the rare sporting events to escape postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, until the final stage to south coast city Nice set for Sunday was cancelled.

France’s next major cycling race is the one-day classic Paris-Roubaix set for 12 April, but there is serious doubt this will go ahead given the massive crowds it attracts.

There are also fears for the one-week Criterium de Dauphine, run through the Alps in early June, and even the Tour de France itself, given the Covid-19 crisis in France.

Schachmann, who won the opening stage in a cross-wind on the plains outside Paris last Sunday, tightened his grip in the time-trial on Wednesday before clinging on during a 16km climb and summit finish Saturday.

“The last three kilometres were hell, but now I’m in heaven. This is the greatest victory of my life,” said Schachmann.

“This is just the beginning, my dream has always been to become a GC rider,” he said in reference to the elite group who contest overall victory in cycling tours.

He won overall by 18 seconds from Belgium’s Tiesj Benoot with Colombian rookie Sergio Higuita in third at 59sec.

Pre-race favourite, Colombian climber Nairo Quintana, fell on day one but took this seventh and final stage of the ‘Race to the Sun’ after a lightning attack earned him a solo win for his new team Arkea-Samsic.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was forced to withdraw from the race earlier this week following a crash on Tuesday.

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie