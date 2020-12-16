Schalke close in on unwanted Bundesliga record after going 28 games without a win

SCHALKE 04 ARE THREE short of matching an unwanted Bundesliga record after this evening’s 2-0 home defeat against Freiburg left the league’s bottom side without a win in their last 28 games.

Freiburg winger Roland Sallai headed the visitors ahead after 50 minutes behind closed doors in Gelsenkirchen, then added a second 18 minutes later when he chipped home a perfectly-timed pass.

Having only ended their own nine-match winless streak on Saturday with a 2-0 home victory against Arminia Bielefeld, Freiburg are up to 10th in the table.

Schalke have now not won a game since January. They are closing in fast on the Bundesliga record, held by Tasmania Berlin, who in their one Bundesliga season went 31 matches without winning in 1965/66.

With a third of the season gone, Schalke are six points from safety and on course for relegation after 30 unbroken seasons in Germany’s top tier.

© – AFP, 2020