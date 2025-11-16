Scotland are booed off as Argentina complete remarkable comeback win

Scotland 24

Argentina 33

SCOTLAND WERE BOOED off at Murrayfield after botching a 21-0 lead in a remarkable 33-24 defeat at the hands of in-form Argentina.

The Scots looked to be cruising towards victory after a try from Jack Dempsey and a double from hooker Ewan Ashman had them in full control of the scoreboard with more than 50 minutes on the clock.

The Pumas, who had been disappointing until this point, capitalised on a momentum-shifting loose pass from Finn Russell and a yellow card for Blair Kinghorn to score five tries in the closing half-hour as the hosts completely imploded.

⌚️ Justo Piccardo raced over the line to seal the victory for Argentina in the closing moments of the match against Scotland in Edinburgh 💪

Scotland were forced into a late change to their starting XV, with scrum-half Ben White dropping out due to illness and Jamie Dobie taking his place.

The hosts started strongly and found themselves up against 14 men within five minutes of kick-off when full-back Juan Cruz Mallia was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on as he intercepted Darcy Graham’s pass to Dobie.

The breakthrough came in the 13th minute while Mallia was still in the sin bin as Russell released Dempsey through a gap and the Scotland back-rower dashed clear to dive over. The fly-half added the extras.

Mallia’s dispiriting start continued when he was off target with a penalty from the 10-metre line in the 24th minute.

The Scots stretched their advantage four minutes later when Ashman piled over for an emphatic finish after being slipped in by Dobie, with Russell again successful with the conversion.

Mallia missed another penalty from distance just after the half-hour before Scotland tighthead D’Arcy Rae limped off to be replaced by Elliot Millar Mills.

The Scots – well worth their 14-0 advantage at the break – went further ahead in the 44th minute when Ashman darted over from close range for his second touchdown of the match after again being set up by Dobie. Russell kicked the conversion.

The hosts seemed in full control and were threatening a fourth try when an ambitious pass from Russell was intercepted, allowing the visitors to launch a counter-attack which resulted in Scotland full-back Kinghorn going to the sin bin in the 54th minute for a cynical offside.

The Pumas – punchless until this point – made their extra man count by scoring twice in the space of three minutes at the end of the third quarter.

Hooker Julian Montoya got the visitors off the mark in the 57th minute when he was deemed to have grounded the ball over the line following a lengthy TMO check, with substitute Santiago Carreras adding the extras.

Wing Rodrigo Isgo then piled over from close range, with Carreras off target with his conversion attempt.

Scotland's Darcy Graham is consoled by Rory Darge after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Russell nailed a penalty from distance in the 64th minute, calming Scottish nerves slightly to make it 24-12, just as Kinghorn returned to the fray.

Argentina continued to rally and lock Pedro Rubiolo brought them right back into contention with a pick and go under the posts in the 70th minute. Carreras converted, making it a five-point game.

Remarkably the Pumas got themselves a fourth try in the 75th minute when substitute Pablo Matera was deemed to have grounded it following another TMO check. Carreras’ conversion put them two points ahead and on course for a first victory at Murrayfield since 2009.

Justo Piccardo compounded the Scots’ misery when he bolted over in the 79th minute, with Carreras converting.