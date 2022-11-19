Recalled Russell stars as Scotland hammer ill-disciplined Argentina

DARCY GRAHAM SCORED a hat-trick of tries and the recalled Finn Russell was player of the match as Scotland thrashed Argentina 52-29 in a bad-tempered clash at Murrayfield littered with ill-discipline from the visitors.

Argentina were undone by Marcos Kremer’s red card after just 21 minutes when 8-7 in front and three more yellow cards in the second half.

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie was also sent to the sin bin after a second-half brawl between the two sets of players.

Advertisement

By that point, Scotland led 31-22 as the outstanding Russell’s creativity opened up the Argentine defence for Duhan van der Merwe to put the hosts in front before Darcy Graham crossed twice either side of half-time.

Argentina were reduced to 12 men for just short of 10 minutes due to quickfire yellow cards for Matias Alemanno and Tomas Lavanini.

Tempers flare at Murrayfield. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But remarkably it was Michael Cheika’s side who struck with a three-man disadvantage when Emiliano Boffelli ran in a breakaway try under the posts.

Scotland regained their composure for Sione Tuipulotu to score his second try before Cameron Redpath, Stuart Hogg and Darcy with his third of the afternoon rubbed salt into Argentine wounds.

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.