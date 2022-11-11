Scotland recall Finn Russell and Telea to make debut for the All Blacks

FINN RUSSELL HAS been summoned straight back into Scotland’s starting line-up to play New Zealand at Murrayfield on Sunday just days after being recalled by coach Gregor Townsend.

Gifted fly-half Russell, who plays his club rugby for Paris-based Racing 92, was controversially left out from the original squad for the Autumn Nations Series and missed the first two Tests in what appeared to be the latest example of a strained relationship between player and coach.

Adam Hastings, Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson were chosen ahead of Russell, with Townsend citing “form and consistency” levels as the key criteria for his selection.

But Russell was called up ahead of the All Blacks clash after Hastings, the son of Scotland great Gavin Hastings, was ruled out through injury following Saturday’s 28-12 win over Fiji.

And the 30-year-old has now leapfrogged Kinghorn, with the Edinburgh back on the bench.

Russell walked out on the Scotland squad prior to the 2020 Six Nations after publicly criticising Townsend’s methods.

The stand-off was also dropped for last season’s Six Nations game against Ireland after it emerged he had breached team protocol by going out drinking in Edinburgh along with five other players.

But his inclusion for this weekend’s match means he joins forces with Ali Price as Scotland field the same half-back partnership they deployed in their last meeting against New Zealand five years ago — an agonising 22-17 loss at Murrayfield.

Sione Tuipulotu has been recalled alongside Chris Harris in midfield while Fraser Brown starts at hooker.

Scotland have yet to defeat New Zealand in more than a hundred years of trying, with the All Blacks having won 29 out of 31 fixtures between the two teams.

Autumn Series

The closest the Scots have come to victory was in two contrasting draws at Murrayfield — 0-0 in 1964 and 25-25 in 1983.

Your Scotland team to take on the @AllBlacks in front of a sold out BT Murrayfield on Sunday.



— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 11, 2022

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Darcy Graham

13. Chris Harris (vice-captain)

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Richie Gary

5. Grant Gilchrist (vice-captain)

6. Jamie Ritchie (captain)

7. Hamish Watson

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. WP Nel

19. Jonny Gray

20. Jack Dempsey

21. Ben White

22. Blair Kinghorn

23. Mark Bennett

New Zealand

15. Jordie Barrett

14. Mark Telea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

12. David Havili

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Beauden Barrett

9. Finlay Christie

1. Ethan De Groot

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Sam Whitelock (captain)

5. Scott Barrett

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. Codie Taylor

17. George Bower

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Shannon Frizell

21. TJ Perenara

22. Stephen Perofeta

23. Rieko Ioane

– © AFP 2022