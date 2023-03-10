Stuart Hogg to make 100th appearance for Scotland in showdown with Ireland

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has announced his side to face Ireland in Sunday’s Six Nations clash at Murrayfield [KO 3pm, RTÉ], with Stuart Hogg named to make his 100th international appearance.

Jonny Gray and Jack Dempsey have also been named in the starting XV, in only two changes from the Scotland team which lost in Paris.

Making his debut against Wales in 2012, Stuart Hogg has gone on to become Scotland’s record try scorer and on Sunday will become the fourth player to win 100 caps for his country.

More to follow . . .

Scotland (v Ireland)

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – vice-captain – 99 caps

14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 8 caps

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 34 caps

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 14 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 26 caps

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) 68 caps

9. Ben White (London Irish) 12 caps

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 19 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 33 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 56 caps

4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 72 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) – vice-captain – 75 caps

6. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – captain – 39 caps

8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 7 caps

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 60 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps

18. Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 32 caps

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 23 caps

20. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 59 caps

22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 41 caps

23. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 41 caps

Advertisement