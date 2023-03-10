Stuart Hogg to make 100th appearance for Scotland in showdown with Ireland

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has announced his side to face Ireland in Sunday’s Six Nations clash at Murrayfield [KO 3pm, RTÉ], with Stuart Hogg named to make his 100th international appearance.
Jonny Gray and Jack Dempsey have also been named in the starting XV, in only two changes from the Scotland team which lost in Paris.
Making his debut against Wales in 2012, Stuart Hogg has gone on to become Scotland’s record try scorer and on Sunday will become the fourth player to win 100 caps for his country.
Scotland (v Ireland)
- 15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – vice-captain – 99 caps
- 14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 8 caps
- 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 34 caps
- 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 14 caps
- 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 26 caps
- 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) 68 caps
- 9. Ben White (London Irish) 12 caps
- 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 19 caps
- 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 33 caps
- 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 56 caps
- 4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 72 caps
- 5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) – vice-captain – 75 caps
- 6. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps
- 7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – captain – 39 caps
- 8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 7 caps
- Replacements:
- 16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 60 caps
- 17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps
- 18. Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 32 caps
- 19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 23 caps
- 20. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps
- 21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 59 caps
- 22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 41 caps
- 23. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 41 caps
