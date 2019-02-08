This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland women bounce back with emphatic four-try win over Scotland

Adam Griggs’ side got their Six Nations campaign up and running with a big win at Scotstoun.

By Lewis Stuart Friday 8 Feb 2019, 9:39 PM
33 minutes ago 2,572 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4484836
Aoife McDermott set Ireland on their way.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Aoife McDermott set Ireland on their way.
Aoife McDermott set Ireland on their way.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

Scotland 5

Ireland 22

Lewis Stuart reports from Scotstoun  

IRELAND WOMEN PUT last week’s hammering by England behind them as they got their Six Nations campaign going with a comfortable win against Scotland — gaining revenge for defeat by the same opponents in last year’s competition.

They laid the platform for their win by defying the elements to dominate the first half and come away with a narrow half-time lead despite playing into a strong wind blowing the frequent rain showers into their faces.

The secret was their classy handling and ability to hang onto any ball they did win for extended periods, their ball retention remarkably good in the circumstances as they recycled and kept the game at the Scottish end of the field.

By and large, Adam Griggs’ side kept it simple, mainly one-out runners crashing into the Scots defence but it worked when Aoife McDermott, the second row, was given space to hammer her way over the line and hand the visitors an early lead.

There were warnings that when Scotland did get their hands on the ball, they were capable of posing a threat out wide too, and on the one period when they did get some pressure, turning down an easy three points to go for the try, the hosts were rewarded when the forwards created the space and Hannah Smith exploited it to level the scores.

Anna Caplice on the attack Anna Caplice was player of the match. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

That was it for the home side before the break as Ireland stuck to their possession game until the eventual reward came on the stroke of half time when prop Leah Lyons drove over to restore their lead with winger Alison Miller extending it with her side’s third try soon after the teams returned.

With the wind at their backs, Ireland were able to control the rest of the game through the tireless work of their forward, with flanker Anna Caplice — named player of the match — collecting the bonus-point try before the hour mark.

Scotland scorers:

Tries: Hannah Smith.
Conversions: Lana Skeldon [0 from 1].

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Aoife McDermott, Leah Lyons, Alison Miller, Anna Caplice.
Conversions: Nicole Fowley [1 from 4].

SCOTLAND: 15. Chloe Rollie; 14. Liz Musgrove (Rhona Lloyd, 59), 13. Hannah Smith, 12. Lisa Thomson (captain), 11. Annabel Sergeant; 10. Helen Nelson (Lisa Martin, 68), 9. Mhairi Grieve (Sarah Law, 51); 1. Lisa Cockburn (Mairi Forsyth, 59), 2. Lana Skeldon 3. Megan Kennedy, 4. Emma Wassell, 5. Debs McCormack (Nicola Howat, 41), 6. Rachel Malcolm (Sophie Anderson, 73), 7. Rachel McLachlan (Jodie Rettie, 66), 8. Sarah Bonar (Sarah Malcolm, 75). 

IRELAND: 15. Lauren Delany; 14. Eimear Considine, 13. Sene Naoupu, 12. Michelle Claffey, 11. Alison Miller (Megan Williams, 63); 10. Nicole Fowley (Ellen Murphy, 73), 9. Ailsa Hughes (Kathryn Dane, 61); 1. Lauren Feely (Linda Djougang, 66), 2. Emma Hooban (Deirbhile Nic A Baird, 61), 3. Leah Lyons (Fiona Reidy, 72-74), 4. Aoife McDermott, 5. Nicola Fryday, 6. Anna Caplice (Claire McLaughlin, 69-73), 7. Claire Malloy (Claire Boles, 61), 8. Ciara Griffin (captain).

Referee: Beatrice Benevenuti [France].

Following a tough Six Nations opening defeat to England, Joe Schmidt will look to regroup against a dangerous Scotland side. This week, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to assess the damage of last weekend and look ahead to the clash in Murrayfield:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lewis Stuart

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland ready to weather the Scottish storm at Murrayfield
    Schmidt's Ireland ready to weather the Scottish storm at Murrayfield
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    We thought Liverpool had won the league, says City star
    IRELAND
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    Intercept specialist Stockdale wary of Russell traps

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie