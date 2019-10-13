This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Game ON! Scotland's clash with Japan given the go-ahead in Yokohama

We have a game.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 2:51 AM
19 minutes ago 708 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4849292
International Stadium Yokohama [file photo].
Image: Adam Davy
International Stadium Yokohama [file photo].
International Stadium Yokohama [file photo].
Image: Adam Davy

THE HUGE WORLD Cup clash between hosts Japan and Scotland in Yokohama has been given the go-ahead, World Rugby has confirmed.

There were major fears the crucial Pool A tied would be cancelled due to the after-effects of Typhoon Hagibis, but tournament organisers have this morning announced that the game will be played as scheduled at 7.45pm local time [11.45am Irish time, eir Sport] on Sunday.

World Rugby carried out an inspection of International Stadium Yokohama this morning and the governing body has now officially given the fixture the green light to be played.

The clash between the hosts and the Scots will decide who Ireland face in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Joe Schmidt’s men are currently top of Pool A after last night’s convincing win over Samoa.

If Japan win or draw this evening, Ireland will finish as pool runners-up and face Steve Hansen’s New Zealand in the quarter-finals next Saturday in Tokyo.

If Scotland win in Yokohama and deny the Brave Blossoms any losing bonus points, Ireland would finish the pool campaign at the top of Pool A, meaning a quarter-final against Rassie Erasmus’ South Africa next Sunday in Tokyo.

Joe Schmidt and his squad will, therefore, be glued to proceedings from Fukuoka, where they hammered Samoa last night.

Indeed, most of the rugby world will be watching closely for what has been an eagerly-anticipated clash between the hosts and Scotland, who had threatened to take legal action if the game was called off.

Instead, the Scots will have their chance to secure a quarter-final, but the Brave Blossoms will be confident about keeping their so-far stunning momentum rolling all the way into the quarter-finals. 

“The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of the venue and associated infrastructure on Sunday morning in partnership with the Host City,” reads a World Rugby statement.

“World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee would like to thank everyone involved for their significant efforts to enable the match to be played as scheduled following one of the largest and most powerful typhoons to hit Japan in recent years.

“Fans attending  Sunday night’s match are advised to check travel operator information before departing and plan to arrive early as it may take longer than usual to enter the stadium. Fans should also expect a significantly reduced level of spectator service in terms of catering and merchandise sales owing to limitations on venue staff availability as a result of the typhoon.

“To ensure the best possible fan experience, the decision has been made to allow fans to bring non-alcoholic beverages into the venue for personal consumption. All drinks will be decanted into cups at the point of entry. This change in policy will only be operational for this match. As per the earlier announcement, fans are permitted to bring food into venues for personal consumption.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie