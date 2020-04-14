This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scottish Rugby makes pay cuts amidst 'uncertainty' over November Tests

Argentina, New Zealand and Japan are due to visit Murrayfield later this year.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 2:52 PM
56 minutes ago 438 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5074164

SCOTTISH RUGBY SAYS that “uncertainty” over this year’s November Tests has contributed to the union asking its top players to take salary cuts of 10 to 25% for the next five months.

The Scottish Union had previously announced pay deferrals due to the Covid-19 crisis putting rugby and all sports on hold.

Now, Scottish Rugby has confirmed further measures – pending agreement with the players – that “reflect the challenging financial situation facing rugby in Scotland, across the UK and the world.”

scotland-players-dejected-after-the-game Scotland's top players are being asked to take pay cuts. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The move follows discussions between Scottish Rugby and Rugby Players Scotland (RPS), the players’ association.

Among the concerns for the union is the expected cancellation or postponement of Scotland’s summer tour to South Africa and New Zealand, as well as this year’s November Tests against Argentina, New Zealand and Japan at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

“Scottish Rugby revenues are being affected as match day receipts from the Pro14 and EPCR tournament fixtures ended and other income generating activity has been interrupted,” reads an official union statement.

“The Scotland national team men’s summer tour to South Africa and New Zealand is in doubt. There is uncertainty over the autumn Tests at BT Murrayfield. This combination of factors will have a significant impact on Scottish Rugby revenues.”

Under the new measures, the salary reductions relate to all contracted Scottish Rugby players earning more than £50,000 a year.

“Subject to the outcome of consultation with players affected, these player salaries will be reduced by 10 to 25% from 1 April to 1 September 2020 depending on the scale of pay,” reads the Scottish Rugby statement.

Meanwhile, players from Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland 7s, the Stage 3 Scottish Rugby Academy and Scotland Women 2021-contracted players will be furloughed under the UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme.

“We are in unprecedented circumstances and one of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is that all rugby has ceased both domestically, internationally and professionally,” said Scottish Rugby’s director of performance, Jim Mallinder.

“This has had a significant impact on Scottish Rugby, as it has on others involved in the game and other sports. 

“Together, Scottish Rugby and Rugby Players Scotland have recognised that we need to take appropriate measures as a result of this. This approach will allow us to protect our players and the organisation as much as possible through this uncertain period.

“This is a rapidly changing picture. We will continue our positive dialogue with RPS to assess what we need to do to protect our sport, our people and the rugby community.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie