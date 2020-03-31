Rugby Australia makes salary cuts and stands down 75% of workforce

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAS announced major cuts as it attempts to deal with the financial impact of the Covid-19 health crisis, calling the measures “the toughest decision in the game’s history.”

The Australian union confirmed today that 75% of its workforce will be stood down from tomorrow, 1 April, until 30 June.

Remaining staff have been offered “significant” salary reductions or reduced hours, with CEO Raelene Castle describing the measures as “the hardest news imaginable.”

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle. Source: AAP/PA Images

Castle has taken a 50% salary reduction, with the remaining executive staff across the Australian game taking at least a 30% salary reduction.

The union has yet to confirm the extent of salary cuts for Australian players but they are expected to be along similar lines.

Rugby Australia says that in a worst-case scenario of the Super Rugby season and the Wallabies’ entire Test calendar being cancelled this year, it is projecting a $120m million (€67.2 million) loss in revenue.

Ireland’s scheduled two-Test tour to Australia in July is set to be cancelled, although there remains some hope that the Wallabies can play games in 2020.

With Super Rugby currently suspended, Rugby Australia has now also suspended its own plans to launch a five-team domestic competition given the advice of the Aussie government’s health experts.

The Rebels, Reds, and Brumbies have confirmed that all staff members have been stood down or had their salaries cut.

These moves in Australia follow the worrying developing of USA Rugby filing for bankruptcy in what is an extremely challenging time for the sport.

“Today we have had to deliver the hardest news imaginable to our incredible, hard-working and passionate staff, that many of them will be stood down for a three-month period so that the game can survive this unprecedented crisis,” said Castle.

“We welcome the announcement from Prime Minister, Scott Morrison and Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg yesterday regarding the Job Keeper payment and we will work closely with all our staff to ensure they can access whatever government support is available over the coming months.

“Since the suspension of our proposed domestic Super Rugby competition, we have been working to understand both the immediate and long-term financial implications for the game as a result of the suspension of the competition, and potential further loss of revenue-generating content as we look ahead to the international season.

“Our extensive modelling shows that as a code, we could lose up to $120 million in revenue should it not be possible for any rugby to be played in 2020. Of course, that is the worst-case scenario, and we are very hopeful that we can recommence the Super Rugby season and domestic Wallabies Test matches at some point this year.

“The measures we will implement from April 1, although extremely painful, are necessary to ensure the sport remains financially viable and to ensure that we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully-operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild. It is our priority to keep all of our valued team connected and engaged through this period.

“We shared with the Rugby Union Players Association today the breadth of our cost-cutting including the standing down of 75% of our staff. We will work closely with RUPA to reach an agreement which is appropriate given this unprecedented situation.

“We remain in close dialogue with World Rugby and the Australian Government around potential support for our game and are working side-by-side with our Member Unions with their State and Territory Governments to unlock some additional potential support to ensure, first and foremost, that we can continue to run our community Rugby competitions after this Coronavirus issue has finally abated.

“Not only have our Super Rugby organisations made deep sacrifices, our smaller State and Territory-based Unions that are largely volunteer-run have also made significant contributions to ensure the game can go on.

“I want to pay tribute to each and every member of staff across our Rugby organisations and once again stress that once we get through this crisis, and we will, Rugby will be back stronger than ever. All staff on stand down will have continued access to Rugby Australia support services during this time.”