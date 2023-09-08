Russell to pull Scottish strings against South Africa as Healy misses out

FINN RUSSELL WILL pull the strings for Scotland when they take on South Africa in Marseille this weekend after coach Gregor Townsend named his squad for what is a crucial World Cup clash.

The Scots, ranked fifth in the world, are in Pool B alongside not only the second-ranked Springboks but also Ireland, the world’s number one team, a Tonga side boasting a number of former New Zealand and Australia players, and Romania.

With only two sides progressing to the knock-out phase of the tournament in France, every game will be crucial.

“It’s been the team that has played in the main, the majority of the players have played together for a year,” Townsend said of the selection for Sunday’s clash.

“They’ve earned the right to start in such an important fixture because of the way the’ve played and trained.”

Townsend named Russell, in his third World Cup, alongside Ben White at half-back, with centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones continuing their partnership in midfield, with former Munster out-half Ben Healy not included in the matchday 23.

Prolific wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham are joined in the back three by full-back Blair Kinghorn.

Jamie Ritchie captains the team from blindside flanker and is joined in the backrow by openside Rory Darge and former Wallaby Jack Dempsey at No.8.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist, both of whom will be appearing at a third Rugby World Cup, combine at lock forward, while George Turner gets the nod at hooker, packing down with Pierre Schoeman (loosehead) and Zander Fagerson (tighthead).

Townsend plumped for a five-three split on the bench, opting for forwards Dave Cherry (hooker), Jamie Bhatti and WP Nel (props), Scott Cummings (lock) and Matt Fagerson (backrow).

Scrum-half Ali Price, centre Cameron Redpath and full-back Ollie Smith complete the matchday squad.

Scotland have never beaten a Tier 1 nation at the World Cup, something not lost on Townsend.

“It’s an opportunity for us, that’s the way we’re looking at it,” he said.

“It’s the biggest opportunity you’ll get: (a) World Cup game playing the world champions and we believe we’ve been building to our best performance.”

Success, Townsend said, would be “delivering what we believe we’re capable of”.

“We will be tested, no doubt,” said the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions out-half.

“There will be times when South Africa have dominance, when South Africa have points on the board, and there will be times when we are unable to execute.

“We’ve got to find a way to win, that’s what this World Cup is about.”

Townsend added that prop Ewan Ashman and scrum-half George Horne both faced 12 days on the sidelines after suffering concussions in training.

Stuart McInally has travelled out to France as injury cover for Ashman as a precaution, but he is unable to join the squad until someone is officially ruled out.

Defending champions South Africa named their team on Wednesday.

Scotland:

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Richie Gray

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie (captain)

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Dave Cherry

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. WP Nel

19. Scott Cummings

20. Matt Fagerson

21. Ali Price

22. Cameron Redpath

23. Ollie Smith

South Africa

15. Damian Willemse

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Manie Libbok

9. Faf de Klerk;

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (capt)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Ox Nche

18. Trevor Nyakane

19. RG Snyman

20. Marco van Staden

21. Duane Vermeulen

22. Grant Williams

23. Willie le Roux

