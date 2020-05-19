All Black Barrett signs new deal through to the next World Cup

CRUSADERS LOCK SCOTT Barrett has signed a new contract with New Zealand Rugby [NZR] through until the next World Cup in 2023.

The 26-year-old has helped the Crusaders to the last three Super Rugby titles, while he has won a total of 36 Test caps since his All Blacks debut against Ireland Chicago in November 2016.

Barrett in action against Ireland at last year's World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Barrett, who is also capable of playing at blindside flanker, was appointed Crusaders captain earlier this year after the departure of Sam Whitelock to Japanese club rugby.

Barrett’s two brothers, Beauden and Jordie, are fellow All Blacks.

Beauden is also signed up with NZR through until the 2023 World Cup, while Jordie’s current deal runs until 2o22.

All Blacks boss Ian Foster welcomed confirmation of Scott’s new deal.

“This is massive news for New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks,” said Foster.

“Scott has already made an outstanding contribution to the team since making his debut back in 2016 and we know the best is yet to come. It’s really exciting for the future having him re-signed.”

A classy ball player as well as a strong set-piece operator and combative presence around the pitch, Barrett is likely to remain a key man for the All Blacks through until the 2023 World Cup in France.

In the short-term, Barrett and his Crusaders team-mates are back in training ahead of the kick-off of Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand.

The Crusaders have a bye week in the first round of the competition, meaning Scott Robertson’s side are preparing for a clash with the Hurricanes on 21 June.