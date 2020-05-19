This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Black Barrett signs new deal through to the next World Cup

The Crusaders lock made his New Zealand debut against Ireland back in 2016.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 19 May 2020, 11:02 AM
42 minutes ago 487 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5102411

CRUSADERS LOCK SCOTT Barrett has signed a new contract with New Zealand Rugby [NZR] through until the next World Cup in 2023.

The 26-year-old has helped the Crusaders to the last three Super Rugby titles, while he has won a total of 36 Test caps since his All Blacks debut against Ireland Chicago in November 2016.

scott-barrett-with-peter-omahony Barrett in action against Ireland at last year's World Cup. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Barrett, who is also capable of playing at blindside flanker, was appointed Crusaders captain earlier this year after the departure of Sam Whitelock to Japanese club rugby.

Barrett’s two brothers, Beauden and Jordie, are fellow All Blacks. 

Beauden is also signed up with NZR through until the 2023 World Cup, while Jordie’s current deal runs until 2o22.

All Blacks boss Ian Foster welcomed confirmation of Scott’s new deal.

“This is massive news for New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks,” said Foster.

“Scott has already made an outstanding contribution to the team since making his debut back in 2016 and we know the best is yet to come. It’s really exciting for the future having him re-signed.”

A classy ball player as well as a strong set-piece operator and combative presence around the pitch, Barrett is likely to remain a key man for the All Blacks through until the 2023 World Cup in France.

In the short-term, Barrett and his Crusaders team-mates are back in training ahead of the kick-off of Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand.

The Crusaders have a bye week in the first round of the competition, meaning Scott Robertson’s side are preparing for a clash with the Hurricanes on 21 June. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie