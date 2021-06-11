'I just feel lucky to play my final game in front of fans - they were amazing'

IT WAS A night when Caelan Doris was named the official player of the match but one where everyone involved wanted to redistribute the prize to the 1200 fans in the stands.

After 15 months away, it was a big thing to have them back, especially for two departing heroes, Michael Bent and Scott Fardy, who are set to retire from the sport.

This was Bent afterwards: “I just feel lucky to experience my last game in front of some fans. To finish like this is great. I am so grateful for the support I have had in my time here.”

Here is Fardy’s take on his final minutes as a professional: “It has been really special to finish up like this.

“To come here and be part of this (squad) has been amazing. These guys have something special going; they are best mates playing with one another. To become friends with them and share the moments is special.

“Only a few guys get to do that and I will be forever grateful to have had the chance.”

For Doris, seeing the fans return was significant as almost a third of his young career has taken place behind closed doors. “It was great having the crowd back, it sounded like a lot more than 1200 people in here,” he said afterwards in an interview with eir Sport.

Caelan Doris with his player of the man of the match award. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“They add so much. It was still not the complete performance from us but we are moving in the right way. Accuracy has been the theme for us over the last few weeks and we didn’t get it for the entire 80 minutes tonight but this gives us something to look towards for next season.

“We have massive faith in what we are doing, belief in the squad’s ability – so I think the future is bright.”

This was Hugo Keenan: “My parents are here for this game; this is why you play rugby, for these nights.”

Leo Cullen shared his players’ points of view.

“It is amazing to have people back in here,” said the Leinster coach. “There is a much brighter outlook for what the future holds. You hope it is a stepping stone for sport all across the world, especially in this part of the world. You’d hope to get back to normality.

“You could see the dynamic it creates, the buzz, the atmosphere. The lads did a lot of good things here today but we are pleased to get the win and sign off our season in a good way.

“The campaign has had a marathon feel to it. There are a lot of positives for us to reflect on. Lots of players gained experience. We hope when we come back in September that there will be more supporters here.

“There were two Pro14 titles won. We missed out on play-off games in Europe – we will reflect on those and seek to learn from them.”