'He fouled him': Parker defends Ireland midfielder Arter after being sent off for diving

Arter was shown two yellow cards in the second half on Friday night.

Arter was shown two yellow cards in the second half on Friday night.

MANAGER SCOTT PARKER has defended Harry Arter after the midfielder was sent off for simulation during Fulham’s Championship meeting with Cardiff City last night.

The Ireland international was shown two yellow cards in as many minutes in the second half as the side’s drew 1-1 thanks to goals from Josh Murphy and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Arter’s second booking came after a coming together with Cardiff captain Sean Morrison which referee Tim Robinson judged to be a dive.

“Regarding the sending off, I think the question that needs to be asked is ‘did he make contact with him?’ and he did,” Parker told reporters after full-time.

“The first infringement is that he fouled him but we’ve not looked at that. We’re going straight to when he has taken two steps and gone down after that.

🤯 WHAT'S HE PLAY-ACTING AT?



Arter receives one of the most bizarre red cards for simulation the #EFL has ever seen!



What is the #FFC man doing there?



📺 Watch #CARFUL live now on Sky Sports Football or follow online: https://t.co/sE0NXkFWMi pic.twitter.com/CFQJOOK7a7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 30, 2019

“I just feel like the ball is going out for a corner so they are going to get a corner. Where is the advantage to us? I don’t understand.”

Parker insisted there was contact from Cardiff skipper Morrison on Arter, who spent last season on loan at the Welsh side.

“If he stays on his feet, it’s a corner to them so that’s what’s frustrating for me,” the Fulham manager said.

“Ultimately, did he get contact? I’ve seen it twice and heard what people are saying — everyone is of the same view that he got touched.

“He’s got touched so if we’re going for the first infringement, it’s a foul.”

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!