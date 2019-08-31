This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He fouled him': Parker defends Ireland midfielder Arter after being sent off for diving

Harry Arter was dismissed for simulation during Fulham’s Championship meeting with Cardiff City.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,720 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4790303
Arter was shown two yellow cards in the second half on Friday night.
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

MANAGER SCOTT PARKER has defended Harry Arter after the midfielder was sent off for simulation during Fulham’s Championship meeting with Cardiff City last night.

The Ireland international was shown two yellow cards in as many minutes in the second half as the side’s drew 1-1 thanks to goals from Josh Murphy and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Arter’s second booking came after a coming together with Cardiff captain Sean Morrison which referee Tim Robinson judged to be a dive.

“Regarding the sending off, I think the question that needs to be asked is ‘did he make contact with him?’ and he did,” Parker told reporters after full-time.

“The first infringement is that he fouled him but we’ve not looked at that. We’re going straight to when he has taken two steps and gone down after that.

“I just feel like the ball is going out for a corner so they are going to get a corner. Where is the advantage to us? I don’t understand.”

Parker insisted there was contact from Cardiff skipper Morrison on Arter, who spent last season on loan at the Welsh side. 

“If he stays on his feet, it’s a corner to them so that’s what’s frustrating for me,” the Fulham manager said.

“Ultimately, did he get contact? I’ve seen it twice and heard what people are saying — everyone is of the same view that he got touched.

“He’s got touched so if we’re going for the first infringement, it’s a foul.”

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

