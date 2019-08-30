This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harry Arter sent off as Cardiff held to draw by 10-man Fulham

The Welsh club sit 10th in the early second-tier table, two points and six places adrift of their rivals.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 10:36 PM
Referee Tim Robinson (third right) gives a red card to Fulham's Harry Arter (left).
Image: David Davies
Referee Tim Robinson (third right) gives a red card to Fulham's Harry Arter (left).
Referee Tim Robinson (third right) gives a red card to Fulham's Harry Arter (left).
Image: David Davies

CARDIFF’S TOPSY-TURVY start to life back in the Championship continued on Friday as Neil Warnock’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fulham.

The Welsh club sit 10th in the early second-tier table, two points and six places adrift of Fulham after the stalemate at Cardiff City Stadium.

In a contest between two teams relegated from the Premier League last season, the hosts forged ahead in the 42nd minute with a fine counter-attack that winger Josh Murphy finished off to score his first goal since December.

Fulham hit back within three minutes as the first half burst into life after a drab opening 40.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s shot across goal resulted in a simple tap-in for Aleksandar Mitrovic which gave the Serbian international his fifth goal in as many games this season.

Fulham’s bid for a fourth win in five matches was dealt a blow midway through the second half, though, as former Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter was sent off for a second yellow card on his return to the Welsh capital after spending last season with the Bluebirds on loan from Bournemouth.

“When Harry got sent off, it lifted us,” Cardiff captain Sean Morrison told Sky Sports.

“He’s a bit of a hot head, he’s a passionate guy and a professional. We would have loved to have him back and I hope he has a fantastic season.”

Cardiff pressed for a late winner, with close-season signing Robert Glatzel heading wide before Sean Morrison somehow nodded Joe Bennett’s cross past the post with the goal at his mercy, as Fulham survived eight minutes of injury time to claim a point.

On Saturday, early leaders Leeds welcome second-placed Swansea to Elland Road in a top-of-the-table clash.

© – AFP 2019

