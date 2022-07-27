Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Advertisement

NZ super coach has Rugby World Cup ambitions - with or without All Blacks

Robertson recently met up with England coach Eddie Jones during their tour of Australia, but insisted it was just a “chat.”

By AFP Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,459 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5826818
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO

NEW ZEALAND SUPER coach Scott Robertson has revealed that he wants to win the Rugby World Cup — with or without the All Blacks.

“I want to win the World Cup, but I want to win it with two different countries. I haven’t said it publicly before, but it would transcend,” Robertson told The Big Jim Show, a podcast hosted by former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton.

“It would be great to win a World Cup with your own country, which I want to do.

“That is the foremost thing, but I would love to do it with another country… to have a different expectation, different culture. You have to adapt.”

Robertson is an ambitious coach and has an unorthodox style.

He celebrates winning titles by breakdancing, most recently in June when he led the Crusaders to a sixth straight Super Rugby title by beating the Blues in the final at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Robertson is tipped as an obvious choice to replace Ian Foster as All Blacks coach if New Zealand fail to improve during the forthcoming Rugby Championship after losing four of their last five internationals.

Robertson recently met up with England coach Eddie Jones during their tour of Australia, but insisted it was just a “chat” and not “anything to do with the job”.

The 47-year-old missed out to Foster when the pair applied to coach the All Blacks after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Robertson and Foster are set to go head-to-head in November as rival coaches of the Barbarians and All Blacks on New Zealand’s tour of Wales, Scotland and England.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“What I learned from last time, especially around the All Blacks stuff, is you have to keep your options open,” added Robertson, a former All Blacks loose forward.

“It’s one job (coaching the All Blacks) but when someone doesn’t give it to you, you have to think differently.

“What opportunities are out there? I’ll be coming into my seventh year as the Crusaders coach next year, I have loved it all, but no one lasts in a job forever. So I am open.

“If New Zealand Rugby want me, great. I wouldn’t go to a club now. I really want to go to the Rugby World Cup, I genuinely want to go to a couple.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie