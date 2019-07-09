This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crusaders boss Robertson 'optimistic' about prospects for All Blacks job

Present assistant coach Ian Foster is thought to be his main rival for the biggest job in rugby.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 10:37 AM
Scott Robertson.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

CRUSADERS BOSS SCOTT Robertson is “optimistic” about becoming the next All Blacks coach, with incumbent Steve Hansen set to step down after the forthcoming World Cup in Japan. 

Robertson is a former All Blacks flanker and has made a successful transition to coaching, leading the Crusaders to three consecutive Super Rugby titles. The latest of those crowns was secured with a 19-3 win over Jaguares last weekend. The club’s consistency under the 44-year-old’s direction is borne out in the fact they have lost just five of his 56 games in charge.

Robertson has previously coached the New Zealand U20 side, whom he guided to the World Championship in 2015. 

Such a record has catapulted him into the running for the senior job, and he told New Zealand media during the Crusaders’ victory parade in Christchurch that he is optimistic about his chances of landing the post. 

“I’m a pretty optimistic person”, said Robertson when asked what he thinks of his prospects.

“If you have a crack I’d like to think you have a chance.”

“I’ve got to prepare as best I can to put myself forward”, Robertson continued.

“I’ve done what I can do so then hopefully I’ll have a great interview and if they want someone, they know who they’re getting with me.

“We’ll wait for December.” 

New Zealand Rugby Super Final Robertson break-dances his way through Super Rugby celebrations. Source: Mark Baker

The other main contender for the job is thought to be Hansen’s present assistant, Ian Foster.

Should Robertson get the All Blacks job, his current assistant Ronan O’Gara won’t be going with him – the Munster and Irish legend has been announced as the new Head coach of French side La Rochelle. 

The42 Team

