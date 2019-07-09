Crusaders boss Robertson 'optimistic' about prospects for All Blacks job

CRUSADERS BOSS SCOTT Robertson is “optimistic” about becoming the next All Blacks coach, with incumbent Steve Hansen set to step down after the forthcoming World Cup in Japan.

Robertson is a former All Blacks flanker and has made a successful transition to coaching, leading the Crusaders to three consecutive Super Rugby titles. The latest of those crowns was secured with a 19-3 win over Jaguares last weekend. The club’s consistency under the 44-year-old’s direction is borne out in the fact they have lost just five of his 56 games in charge.

Robertson has previously coached the New Zealand U20 side, whom he guided to the World Championship in 2015.

Such a record has catapulted him into the running for the senior job, and he told New Zealand media during the Crusaders’ victory parade in Christchurch that he is optimistic about his chances of landing the post.

“I’m a pretty optimistic person”, said Robertson when asked what he thinks of his prospects.

“If you have a crack I’d like to think you have a chance.”

“I’ve got to prepare as best I can to put myself forward”, Robertson continued.

“I’ve done what I can do so then hopefully I’ll have a great interview and if they want someone, they know who they’re getting with me.

“We’ll wait for December.”

Robertson break-dances his way through Super Rugby celebrations. Source: Mark Baker

The other main contender for the job is thought to be Hansen’s present assistant, Ian Foster.

Should Robertson get the All Blacks job, his current assistant Ronan O’Gara won’t be going with him – the Munster and Irish legend has been announced as the new Head coach of French side La Rochelle.