Harrington finishes with three bogeys but makes strong start at Scottish Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS made a strong start at the Genesis Scottish Open, carding a one-under 69 to keep him in touch with the early leaders at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp and Sepp Straka currently share the clubhouse lead on six-under, while Marcel Siem and Callum Hill are both one shot further back.

After starting on the back nine, Harrington opened with a birdie on the 10th and was four-under through eight after picking up three more birdies at the 13th, 14th and 17th holes. He dropped a shot on the turn with a bogey at 18 but recovered with his fifth birdie of the day at the fifth to bring him back to four-under through 14.

However, Harrington endured a difficult run of three bogeys on the sixth, eighth and ninth holes to see him sign off with a one-under 69.

The 53-year-old comes into this tournament after winning the US Senior Open for the second time in his career. After his previous success in 2022, Harrington triumphed again at The Broadmoor in Colorado with a one-shot victory ahead of the American Stewart Cink.

Rory McIlroy is also in action at the Scottish Open. His first round gets underway at 1.43pm.