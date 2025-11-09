Celtic cut gap on leaders Hearts as Kenny strikes and Tierney ends seven-year wait for goal

Scottish Premiership Results

Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock

Dundee 0-3 Rangers

KIERAN TIERNEY FIRED his first Celtic goal in seven years as the William Hill Premiership champions cut the gap on leaders Hearts to seven points with a 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

The left-back, who scored on his final Arsenal appearance in May, drilled a powerful angled shot from 25 yards to double Celtic’s lead six minutes into the second half.

It was the 28-year-old’s first Celtic goal since a Europa League win over RB Leipzig on November 8, 2018.

Johnny Kenny had opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his fourth goal in four matches under the interim management team of Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney.

Daizen Maeda missed several good chances for Celtic and Kilmarnock hit the crossbar through Bruce Anderson before Tierney struck.

They initially struggled to build on the cushion but late goals from Maeda and substitute Arne Engels, from the spot, added a flattering sheen to the scoreline.

Both teams went into the contest on the back of difficult periods.

Killie had conceded 10 goals in four consecutive defeats while Celtic’s Europa League defeat against Midtjylland was followed by an escalation of tension between the board and a section of fans.

The Green Brigade were effectively issued with a six-match ban over an incident involving police and stewards at Celtic’s previous home match and there were a number of empty spaces in the standing section.

There was still a vocal group there who led Remembrance Day protests against what was described over the public address system as a “moment’s silence” to remember those who had died in conflict, including several named Celtic players who had died in the First World War.

There were loud boos and whistles before Don Robertson quickly blew his whistle as fans who had turned their back on the pitch began singing a song about the death of Aidan McAnespie, who was shot by a British soldier at an Army checkpoint in County Tyrone in 1988.

Celtic handed a debut to on-loan Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, who delivered a solid performance at right-back after a slightly nervy start.

Celtic were quickly on top. Maeda shot over the bar from a decent chance before Kenny hit an opportunist strike off the inside of a post.

The Irishman was soon on target, knocking home Reo Hatate’s cutback from close range after a costly slip by Robbie Deas as the defender looked set to deal with Marcelo Saracchi’s forward pass.

The Argentinian left-back soon joined Celtic’s injury list and was replaced by Tierney.

Maeda made a mess of an open-goal opportunity after Eddie Beach spilled a shot from Sebastian Tounekti and Killie twice threatened before the break.

Anderson volleyed off the bar from a tight angle after latching on to a long ball and Scott Tiffoney’s strike was deflected over following David Watson’s break.

Maeda headed over before Kilmarnock paid the price for standing off Tierney.

Killie kept plugging away but could not carve out a clear chance and Maeda removed any doubt about the outcome in the 85th minute with his fourth goal of the season.

The Japan striker swept the ball inside the near post following a long-range through ball by substitute Engels.

The Belgium midfielder then converted a penalty in stoppage time after James Brown pulled back Yang Hyun-jun.

Rangers celebrate a goal by Mikey Moore. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl’s Rangers again found the William Hill Premiership more to their liking with a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park.

Nico Raskin headed in from a corner in the ninth minute before 18-year-old attacker Mikey Moore curled in a second five minutes later for his first Light Blues’ goal and then had a second chalked off before the break.

The visitors lost their rhythm somewhat in the second half as a slew of substitutions changed their dynamic but a terrific strike from wide-man Djeidi Gassama in the 90th minute clinched all three points.

Rohl’s side were knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup by Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden Park last Sunday and then beaten 2-0 by Roma at Ibrox on Thursday to make it four Euro defeats out of four – two of them under the 36-year-old German.

However, three successive wins in the league since taking over from Russell Martin last month reduced the deficit behind leaders Hearts to 12 points with a game in hand going into the international break and allowed the visiting fans to depart Dens Park with a much-needed confidence boost from at least winning games they should on paper win.

There was poignancy pre-match when Rangers fans unfurled a ‘Lest We Forget’ Tifo to commemorate Remembrance Day and there was a perfectly observed minute’s silence.

Dundee came close in the third minute with Ethan Hamilton’s powerful free-kick from 25 yards which Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland turned round the post for a corner which was defended.

However, the Gers were more clinical from their first corner when unmarked Belgium midfielder Raskin beat Dee keeper Jon McCracken from James Tavernier’s delivery from the right.

When returning Moore, who has at last demonstrated his talents in recent games during his loan spell, picked up a loose ball at the edge of the box and guided the ball into the corner of the net, the visitors had early control of proceedings.

In the 35th minute Tottenham loanee Moore thrashed in a third from a tight angle after McCracken had parried a drive from Danilo, but referee Matthew MacDermid checked his pitchside monitor at the behest of his VAR and declared Ibrox midfielder Mohamed Diomande had interfered with play from an offside position.

McCracken saved efforts from half-time substitute Thelo Aasgaard and Gassama early in the second half but Dundee has stepped up their levels and Butland gathered a shot from substitute Simon Murray.

McCracken pulled off a terrific save from Raskin’s header in the 77th minute but he could not stop Gassama adding a third.

Gassama turned on to his right foot inside the box and curled the ball high past the flailing Dundee keeper to confirm a solid win for Rangers, which represents the small steps of progress Rohl has spoken about so often early in his tenure.