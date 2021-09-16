Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 16 September 2021
Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney is staying on as Monaghan football manager

McEnaney is set for his third year in charge in his second stint at the helm.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 11:31 AM
17 minutes ago 144 Views 0 Comments
SEAMUS ‘BANTY’ MCENANEY will remain in charge of the Monaghan senior footballers in 2022, it has been confirmed.

McEnaney is set for his third year in charge in his second stint at the helm of his native county, having returned for a second bite of the cherry ahead of the 2020 season.

“Following a management meeting last night, Monaghan GAA have re-ratified Seamus McEnaney and his backroom team as our Senior Management Team,” a statement from Monaghan GAA reads.

The Farney reached the Ulster final this summer, and were edged out by eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone after a difficult few weeks for the county. In 2020, their championship run came to an end at the hands of Cavan, who went on to lift the Anglo Celt Cup.

Corduff clubman McEnaney, who succeeded Malachy O’Rourke, previously held the position of Monaghan manager between 2004 and 2010.

The former Meath and Wexford boss has had the services of Donie Buckley, Peter Donnelly, Conor Laverty, David McCague and Ray Boyne in his backroom team through this term.

Earlier this season, McEnaney was suspended for 12 weeks by the county board following his team’s training breach.

