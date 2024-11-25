Tipperary great Seamus Callanan to join Offaly as forwards coach - reports

SEAMUS CALLANAN IS set to take up a role as forwards coach to the Offaly hurlers, according to reports.

The three-time All-Ireland winner with Tipperary will join Johnny Kelly’s management team, The Irish Independent have reported.

Offaly won the Joe McDonagh Cup in June and will compete in the Leinster SHC in 2025. Callanan will work with talented young forwards such as Dan Bourke and Adam Screeney, who is seeking a Leinster SHC title with his club Kilcormac Killoughey this weekend.

Callanan will join a set-up with some familiar faces including former Tipp teammate Brendan Maher who is the Offaly performance coach. Martin Maher, Brendan’s older brother, is also a part of the management team.

Callanan announced his inter-county retirement in September.

He captained Tipperary to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2019, while he also won All-Ireland senior medals in 2010 and 2016.

The 36-year-old elevated his attacking form to another level from 2014 on, when he won the first of three successive All-Star awards.

His fourth All-Star arrived in 2019, the same season the Drom & Inch clubman was crowned Hurler of the Year.

Callanan’s underage career saw him win an All-Ireland minor medal in 2006 and a Munster U21 medal in 2008, while he was part of six Munster senior hurling triumphs.

He captained his club to the Tipperary senior hurling championship in 2011, while his sensational goalscoring record for the county saw him hit the net 40 times in senior championship action, his last goal arriving in June’s qualifier win over Offaly in Tullamore.