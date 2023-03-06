Seamus Coleman wins Match of the Day's Goal of the Month award

SEAMUS COLEMAN WON last night’s public vote to be handed Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month award for February.

Advertisement

His audacious, tight-angled volley against Leeds made a seven-goal shortlist, and viewers of last night’s Match of the Day 2 voted Coleman as the winner, garnering 29% of the vote. James Ward-Prowse’s winning free-kick against Chelsea finished second, while Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy (vs Spurs) and Willian (vs Nottingham Forest) finished joint-third.

Coleman’s goal earned Everton a vital 1-0 win over Leeds last month and has now earned himself a little piece of history, becoming the first Irish international to win the BBC award in almost 12 years, since Simon Cox won it for a curling, outside-of-the-box effort for West Brom against Spurs at White Hart Lane in April 2011.

Coleman is the sixth Irish winner overall.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The other previous Irish winners are Damien Duff (for Fulham vs Birmingham, February 2010), Daryl Murphy (for Sunderland vs Wigan, February 2008), Steven Reid (for Blackburn vs Wigan, December 2005), and Stephen Carr (for Spurs against Manchester United, October 1999.)