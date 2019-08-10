Seamus Coleman rewarded with Everton captaincy for 11th campaign at the club

Captain Coleman: The Irish international was confirmed as the club's new skipper today.

Captain Coleman: The Irish international was confirmed as the club's new skipper today.

EVERTON FC HAVE confirmed that Ireland international Seamus Coleman will captain the club for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Toffees boss Marco Silva chose the Donegal native to replace former skipper Phil Jagielka, who left for Sheffield United this summer after 12 years at Goodison Park.

Coleman, who joined Everton in January 2009, regularly took the armband as Jagielka’s deputy last season. The 30-year-old defender led his side in 22 Premier League matches in 2018/19.

Starting out his 11th full campaign at the club, Coleman — who has some competition for his spot at right-back — makes his 290th appearance today against Crystal Palace.

He led the side out at Selhurst Park, and it’s currently 0-0.

🏆 "This club needs a trophy. I don't want to be remembered as one of those who's played 300 Everton games and the fans love, but have nothing to show for it."



Everton's Seamus Coleman on the club's need for a trophy.



Match previews: https://t.co/eAafr6nNIk pic.twitter.com/LrShFsxWvZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 10, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!