Saturday 10 August, 2019
Seamus Coleman rewarded with Everton captaincy for 11th campaign at the club

The Donegal defender takes the Toffees armband.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 3:57 PM
34 minutes ago 1,782 Views 2 Comments
Captain Coleman: The Irish international was confirmed as the club's new skipper today.
Image: Everton FC Twitter.
Image: Everton FC Twitter.

EVERTON FC HAVE confirmed that Ireland international Seamus Coleman will captain the club for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Toffees boss Marco Silva chose the Donegal native to replace former skipper Phil Jagielka, who left for Sheffield United this summer after 12 years at Goodison Park.

Coleman, who joined Everton in January 2009, regularly took the armband as Jagielka’s deputy last season. The 30-year-old defender led his side in 22 Premier League matches in 2018/19.

Starting out his 11th full campaign at the club, Coleman — who has some competition for his spot at right-back — makes his 290th appearance today against Crystal Palace.

He led the side out at Selhurst Park, and it’s currently 0-0.

