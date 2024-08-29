Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Back in action

Seamus Coleman in line to face England as new Ireland boss names Ireland squad

Heimir Hallgrimsson will confirm his plans for Nations League at a press conference at Aviva Stadium today.
5.00am, 29 Aug 2024
594
0

SEAMUS COLEMAN WILL be named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the start of the Nations League campaign next week.

New manager Heimir Hallgrimsson will confirm the captain’s inclusion at Aviva Stadium today.

England visit Dublin on 7 September, followed by another home game with Greece three days later, and Coleman is set to be available for selection after shaking off a calf injury.

The 35-year-old started Everton’s Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night before being withdrawn after the hour mark.

Hallgrimsson will hold a joint press conference today with assistant head coach John O’Shea, although there are other selection headaches to contend with.

Midfielder Josh Cullen started Burnley’s first two games of the Championship season but has been absent since with an unspecified injury after picking up what the club described as “a knock.”

Manager Scott Parker said Cullen is “touch and go” to feature in their derby with Blackburn Rovers this Saturday and insisted that if he is not fit enough to be involved in that game then “he won’t be ready for Ireland.”

The international management team will be hoping that Evan Ferguson can see some minutes in the Premier League when Brighton face Arsenal in the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was an unsued substitute on Tuesday night after making his comeback following ankle surgery in April.

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie