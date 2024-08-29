Seamus Coleman in line to face England as new Ireland boss names Ireland squad

SEAMUS COLEMAN WILL be named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the start of the Nations League campaign next week.

New manager Heimir Hallgrimsson will confirm the captain’s inclusion at Aviva Stadium today.

England visit Dublin on 7 September, followed by another home game with Greece three days later, and Coleman is set to be available for selection after shaking off a calf injury.

The 35-year-old started Everton’s Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night before being withdrawn after the hour mark.

Hallgrimsson will hold a joint press conference today with assistant head coach John O’Shea, although there are other selection headaches to contend with.

Midfielder Josh Cullen started Burnley’s first two games of the Championship season but has been absent since with an unspecified injury after picking up what the club described as “a knock.”

Manager Scott Parker said Cullen is “touch and go” to feature in their derby with Blackburn Rovers this Saturday and insisted that if he is not fit enough to be involved in that game then “he won’t be ready for Ireland.”

The international management team will be hoping that Evan Ferguson can see some minutes in the Premier League when Brighton face Arsenal in the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was an unsued substitute on Tuesday night after making his comeback following ankle surgery in April.