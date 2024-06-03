Advertisement
Interim boss John O'Shea (left) with captain Seamus Coleman. Tom Maher/INPHO

Seamus Coleman hails 'unbelievable' John O'Shea's as interim boss seeks clarity on job from FAI

The pair were speaking ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly with Hungary tomorrow.
1.46pm, 3 Jun 2024
SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS hailed the influence and credentials of John O’Shea while the interim boss admitted he hopes to have clarity from the FAI on his future after the upcoming friendly double header.

Speaking on the eve of Hungary’s visit to Dublin tomorrow, the Ireland captain described his former teammate’s preparation for this window as “unbelievable”, “exciting” and “refreshing” having also been in caretaker charge for the draw with Belgium and defeat to Switzerland in March.

Director of football Marc Canham has once again been embedded with the international squad and will travel to Portugal for the game against Portugal next Tuesday.

“His preparation has been unbelievable, not just the gaffer but Paddy [McCarthy], Glenn [Whelan], Rene [Gilmartin] and all the staff have been very good,” Coleman said.

“It’s been exciting, refreshing and as the manager touched on, we weren’t far away from winning those [March] games, but that’s what it’s about, that’s what we’re working towards.

“I have nothing to gain from [saying] that. I’m 35, my time is coming short. I’m speaking honestly. The manager has been brilliant and it’s been really refreshing.”

O’Shea also confirmed that he will hold discussions with Canham later this month as he seeks to get a fuller picture of where he stands.

“I think everyone, including myself, the staff, the players, everyone would like clarity on it.

“Whatever game we come into, I’m always looking for good results. Belgium at home [last March], we wanted to win against Switzerland at home, we wanted to win and it is the same, we want to beat Hungary.

“We want to get the Irish team winning again, it’s as simple as that. Get the mindset right in terms of winning the games at home especially. That’s the big thing. We have to get winning matches.

“It’s straightforward, the conversations have been about preparation and the game. We’ll have conversations afterwards with anyone I feel I need to.”

