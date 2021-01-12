Coleman welcomes new partnership unveiled by Sligo Rovers and Everton

LEAGUE OF IRELAND side Sligo Rovers and Everton of the English Premier League have announced a new partnership which will benefit both clubs, according to Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

Unveiled this afternoon, the agreement will see the clubs join forces on several initiatives and cross-promotional activities.

This is to include coaching and pre-season training bases for academy teams, as well as fan engagement, marketing, content collaboration and business operations.

“I’m delighted with this partnership between two clubs close to my heart in Sligo Rovers and Everton,” said Coleman, who began his professional career at Sligo before being snapped up by Everton in January 2009.

Since then, the 32-year-old has gone on to captain both club and country, making well over 300 appearances and winning 56 senior caps for Ireland.

“I’ll be forever grateful to Sligo for giving me my start in professional football and for helping to pave the way for my move to Everton, the club I am proud to captain and represent each and every day.

“This partnership will benefit both clubs and, in particular, can provide support to Sligo from the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Under legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, Everton currently sit in seventh place in the English top flight, while Sligo are looking forward to competing in Europe this year after finishing fourth in the Premier Division in 2020.

In a press release, Rovers described the partnership “as an ideal chance to expand our football club, acquire new skills and knowledge, open up new opportunities for coaches and players, grow our fanbase and all the while maintaining our model and remit as a community-driven and supporter-owned club”.

The links between the Showgrounds outfit and the Merseyside club go back as far as 1939, when iconic ex-Everton striker Dixie Dean scored 10 goals in seven games after joining Sligo Rovers and helping the club reach the FAI Cup final.

“Partnering with Everton will allow us to improve in many key areas, such as commercial activity, fan services and also the development of our academy coaches which is of utmost importance,” said Sligo Rovers chairman Tommy Higgins.

“We have very talented staff and a group of coaches at the club who will learn and develop from the basis of this link-up. We hope it is the beginning of a very fruitful partnership and perhaps, in time, more names will be added to those that have proudly represented Sligo Rovers and Everton.”

Richard Kenyon, Everton’s director of marketing, communications and community, said: “Sligo Rovers is a historic football club with a passionate fanbase, strong community support and ambitious ownership.

“Like a lot of clubs, Sligo Rovers are working hard to build back after the impact of coronavirus and we are very pleased to be part of a strategic agreement that marks a new chapter in their future and an exciting opportunity for Everton – building on the close relationship that has endured for more than 80 years.

“This exciting partnership is another step in our own international growth plans and offers clear benefits to both clubs.

“From joint fan engagement opportunities, events and business knowledge exchange to soccer camps, academy training bases and access to Sligo Rovers’ scouting network – it is an exciting collaboration. We look forward to exploring new and innovative new ways of working together.”