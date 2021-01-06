Seamus O'Shea the latest Mayo footballer to call time on inter-county career

SEAMUS O’SHEA HAS become the latest Mayo player to retire from inter-county football.

The veteran midfield powerhouse calls time on his 13-year senior career, and follows in the footsteps of team-mates Donal Vaughan, David Clarke and Tom Parsons, who have all stepped away in recent days.

O’Shea made his Green and Red senior debut against Derry in the 2008 league before getting his first taste of championship action against Sligo in 2010. In total, he made 96 appearances for the Westerner’s — 51 of those in the championship.

The Breaffy star finishes up with seven Connacht crowns and one national league title from 2019.

O’Shea has an All-Ireland U21 honour to his name from 2006, and three provincial medals at that level from ’06, ’07 and ’08.

While ever present with Mayo, the 35-year-old has also been a key player for his club, delivering county junior and intermediate titles in 2003 and 2004 respectively. Himself and his brother, Aidan, ensure Breaffy consistently challenge in the senior ranks now.

“After 13 years, I would like to announce my retirement from the Mayo senior football team,” O’Shea wrote in a statement released by Mayo GAA this morning.

Séamie O’Shea has today confirmed his retirement after 13 seasons in the Mayo squad. Mayo GAA thanks Séamie for his commitment over a many number of years at both underage and senior level and wishes him all the best for the future.https://t.co/NKj28I8Ex5 #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/bQlXaZRm1z — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 6, 2021

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I would like to thank my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement as well as my club Breaffy for nurturing my development. I would also like to thank all of my former teammates, management teams, coaches, medical staff, supporters and everyone who has been involved in this journey.

I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have played for Mayo alongside an extraordinary group of players. I’m thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to do it for so long and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Mayo football is in good hands and I look forward to watching my former teammates compete and win over the coming years. Séamie.”



Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt added: “Séamie O’Shea today hangs up his Mayo jersey after many great years of service and for this and on behalf of Mayo GAA, I want to thank him most sincerely.

“A minor finalist in 2005 & a midfield anchor on a Mayo team that claimed All-Ireland U21 glory in 2006, he went on to have a stellar career at senior level. His quiet, unassuming manner overlay a steely resolve to be the best he could be.

A true warrior in the Mayo jersey at underage and for 13 years in the senior panel. All the best to Seamie O'Shea in his inter-county retirement and we'd like to congratulate him on his fantastic career and service to his county! pic.twitter.com/5BI8Bx8cBI — Breaffy GAA (@BreaffyGAA) January 6, 2021

“His “end to end” running power and brilliant defensive midfield capabilities were taken from a second to none commitment and work ethic. This commitment was typified by the many miles he travelled over the years to attend training and games while based outside the county.

“I would like to wish Séamie and his family all the very best for the future.”

Seven inter-county retirements have been confirmed in Mayo and Kerry — Shane Enright, Jonathan Lyne and Brian Kelly — alone in the past few days.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.