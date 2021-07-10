Seamus Power six shots off the lead at John Deere Classic

SEAMUS POWER IS in a tie for 22nd after his third round at the John Deere Classic in Illinois, and sits six shots off leader Sebastian Munoz.

Power hit six birdies but also recorded three successive bogeys on the 9th, 10th and 11th holes, finishing with a three-under-par 68 for the day.

The Waterford native is now 10 under heading into the final day’s action at TPC Deere Run.

Power also shot a 68 on the opening day, and followed that up with a second-round 67 on Friday.

Colombia’s Munoz tops the leaderboard on 16 under after shooting a third round 67, which included six birdies and one bogey.

Birdie-birdie-birdie.@JSMunozGolf birdies the par-3 16th for the third straight day.



He leads by 2 @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/uKhtYjpcob — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 10, 2021

America’s Brandon Hagy sits a further shot back on 15 under, also carding a 67.

Five players are a further shot behind on 14 under, including Scott Brown, who shot up the leaderboard on Saturday thanks to a superb round of 63, leaving him eight under for the day.



Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!