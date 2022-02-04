Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Advertisement

Seamus Power and Leona Maguire lead their respective PGA competitions on great day for Irish golf

At Pebble Beach, Seamus Power broke a PGA Tour record for a 36-hole score.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 4 Feb 2022, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,002 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5674277
Seamus Power and Leona Maguire.
Image: PA
Seamus Power and Leona Maguire.
Seamus Power and Leona Maguire.
Image: PA

TODAY PROVED TO be a fabulous day for Irish golf, as Seamus Power and Leona Maguire finished their second rounds at the top of their respective leaderboards on the PGA and LPGA Tours. 

Power is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach ProAm, and matched yesterday’s superb 64 by shooting the same score once again. It was a stunning performance from Power, who birdied 10 of his 18 holes, including a sizzling streak of six birdies across seven holes from six to 12. 

Consecutive rounds of 64 leaves Power at eight-under for the tournament, and that score, remarkably, is a 36-hole record on the PGA Tour, his 129 strokes beating a record held by Phil Mickelson (2005) and Nick Taylor (2020). Further to that, no player has shot more rounds of 65 or under on the PGA Tour since the turn of the year than Power. 

American Andrew Putnam is closest to Power, five shots back in second place. 

Power tied for third in the Sony Open in Hawaii and now sits at No. 50 in the world, and if he can stay in the top 50 for two months, then he will be invited to the Masters.

It was als0 an impressive day at Pebble Beach for Power’s compatriot John Murphy, who shot 69 to leave him even-par for the tournament and in a tie for 33rd place. 

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is the overnight leader at the Drive On Championship in Florida. 

Maguire shot a bogey-free, seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead ahead of Marina Alex. Maguire’s card featured seven birdies, including three-in-a-row through holes 11, 12, and 13. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Stephanie Meadow is one shot the wrong side of the projected cut line, on even-par for the tournament.

Follow the PGA leaderboard live here

Follow the LPGA leaderboard live here

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie