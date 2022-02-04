Seamus Power and Leona Maguire lead their respective PGA competitions on great day for Irish golf

TODAY PROVED TO be a fabulous day for Irish golf, as Seamus Power and Leona Maguire finished their second rounds at the top of their respective leaderboards on the PGA and LPGA Tours.

Power is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach ProAm, and matched yesterday’s superb 64 by shooting the same score once again. It was a stunning performance from Power, who birdied 10 of his 18 holes, including a sizzling streak of six birdies across seven holes from six to 12.

Consecutive rounds of 64 leaves Power at eight-under for the tournament, and that score, remarkably, is a 36-hole record on the PGA Tour, his 129 strokes beating a record held by Phil Mickelson (2005) and Nick Taylor (2020). Further to that, no player has shot more rounds of 65 or under on the PGA Tour since the turn of the year than Power.

American Andrew Putnam is closest to Power, five shots back in second place.

Power tied for third in the Sony Open in Hawaii and now sits at No. 50 in the world, and if he can stay in the top 50 for two months, then he will be invited to the Masters.

It was als0 an impressive day at Pebble Beach for Power’s compatriot John Murphy, who shot 69 to leave him even-par for the tournament and in a tie for 33rd place.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is the overnight leader at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

Maguire shot a bogey-free, seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead ahead of Marina Alex. Maguire’s card featured seven birdies, including three-in-a-row through holes 11, 12, and 13.

Stephanie Meadow is one shot the wrong side of the projected cut line, on even-par for the tournament.

