Slow start for Power and Harrington in Texas

SÉAMUS POWER AND Pádraig Harrington have made a difficult start at the US PGA Tour Texas Open after opening with rounds of 72 and 73 respectively.

Both players started on the back nine, with Power picking up a bogey on the 11th. He was on one-under on the turn after birdies on the 14th and 18th but another bogey on the second brought him back to even par.

Harrington had three pars in a row before a bogey followed by three birdies put him at two-under heading into the front nine. He was back on even par after bogeys on the first and fourth and finished on one-over after a birdie on the fifth and further bogeys on the sixth and eighth.

Sam Ryder surged to a one-shot lead on Thursday, conjuring birdies at six of the last seven holes to edge ahead of fellow American Keith Mitchell.

Ryder, chasing a first PGA Tour title, strung together three straight birdies from the 12th through the 14th, then birdied 16, 17 and 18 to complete a bogey-free nine-under-par 63 at TPC San Antonio.

Mitchell had set an early target with an eagle and six birdies in his eight-under 64.

Brian Harman, who hasn’t won since he lifted the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, had seven birdies and a bogey in a six-under 66 that left him in third.

While both Ryder and Mitchell could earn an invitation to the first major of the year next week at the Masters with a victory, Harman is among those using the week to warm up for Augusta National.

So is three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who had six birdies and a bogey in his five-under 67 to share fourth place with Carson Young.

Ryder admitted he went into the day with few expectations, having pulled out of Wednesday’s pro-am because of neck pain.

But he “eased into” the round with birdies at the first and second before adding another at the eighth.

Advertisement

He really put the pedal down on the back nine, starting with a 21-foot birdie at the 12th.

He added an eight-foot birdie at the par-three 13th and landed his third shot from the right rough less than three feet from the pin for a birdie at the par-five 14th.

After a par at 15 he rolled in a 23-foot birdie at 16 and a 12-footer at 17. At the par-five 18th he landed his third shot from the fairway a foot from the pin.

“Had a couple of nice par saves on some tricky hole locations, tricky winds,” he said. “Had a few nice stretches on the back nine, went on couple of birdie runs and took advantage of some par-fives.

“Snuck a couple of birdies in on tough par-three holes that you don’t really expect to birdie. All in all it was a pretty good day,” concluded Ryder, who had 15 one-putts and needed just 21 putts overall.

Mitchell eagled the par-five eighth, saying he had a bit of luck in his second shot from the left rough ending up three feet from the pin.

“I wouldn’t call it on accident, it was where I was aiming, but the fact that it just ended up being there is very fortunate,” he said.

It was another strong start for Mitchell, who had the lead or share of the lead after 18 holes in each of the past two weeks.

“My game’s been trending,” he said. “I’d like to put some solid rounds together. Hopefully, it’s this week.”

Meanwhile in the LPGA, Leona Maguire failed to reach the knockout stages of the T-Mobile Match Play after her second round-robin match with Ko Jin-Young ended in a tie. After losing her opening match 6&5 to Brooke Henderson of Canada, Maguire needed to win her last two group matches to progress, but fell short.

Beth Coulter of Down missed the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur after a second round of 77.

– © AFP 2025