Sunday 4 July 2021
Seamus Power hits final round 67 to be on course for top 10 finish on PGA Tour

The Waterford native is competing at Detroit Golf Club this week.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 4 Jul 2021
SEAMUS POWER CARDED an excellent final round of 67 to put himself in a strong position for a top 10 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour.

Power’s strong closing round leaves him in the clubhouse at -15, he is currently in a tie for sixth.

He is two shots off the lead held at the moment by Hank Lebioda, who is still in action, and Swede Alex Noren who set the target of -17 after his 64 today.

Five birdies and 13 pars featured in Power’s round at the Detroit Golf Club as he didn’t drop any shots today. He picked up shots on the 3rd and 7th in his front nine before improving further on the back nine with birdies on the 10th, 14th and 17th.

Power’s final round added to efforts of 66, 71 and 69 earlier this week. He is aiming for his second top finish of the season – earlier ending in a tie for 9th at AT&T Byron Nelson – and the eighth of his career.

