Ireland's Seamus Power achieves record high in world rankings after impressing on PGA Tour

SEAMUS POWER’S EXCELLENT recent form has seen him move up to a record high of 210th in the latest golf world rankings.
The 34-year-old Waterford native has enjoyed a swift rise — at the end of 2020, he sat in 429th place and his latest exploits enabled him to move up 27 spots.
At the weekend, a final round of 66 at the John Deere Classic secured another top 1o finish on the PGA Tour, as he finished in a tie for 8th on -15.
It was not Power’s only impressive recent performance – his previous four starts culminated with two top-10 finishes and a further two in the top 20.
Power had entered the tournament at 140 in the FedEx Cup rankings but his display saw him secure a coveted spot in the top 125, which guarantees a PGA Tour card for next season, as he now sits in 123rd place.
You can view the world rankings in full here and the FedEx Cup rankings here.
