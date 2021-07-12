Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 12 July 2021
Ireland's Seamus Power achieves record high in world rankings after impressing on PGA Tour

The 34-year-old Waterford native has secured a coveted spot in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup rankings

By The42 Team Monday 12 Jul 2021, 2:26 PM
56 minutes ago 1,507 Views 0 Comments
Seamus Power (file pic).
Image: Ken Murray
Image: Ken Murray

SEAMUS POWER’S EXCELLENT recent form has seen him move up to a record high of 210th in the latest golf world rankings.

The 34-year-old Waterford native has enjoyed a swift rise — at the end of 2020, he sat in 429th place and his latest exploits enabled him to move up 27 spots.

At the weekend, a final round of 66 at the John Deere Classic secured another top 1o finish on the PGA Tour, as he finished in a tie for 8th on -15.

It was not Power’s only impressive recent performance – his previous four starts culminated with two top-10 finishes and a further two in the top 20. 

Power had entered the tournament at 140 in the FedEx Cup rankings but his display saw him secure a coveted spot in the top 125, which guarantees a PGA Tour card for next season, as he now sits in 123rd place.

You can view the world rankings in full here and the FedEx Cup rankings here.

