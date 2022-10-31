Seamus Power 'over the moon' after second PGA Tour win in Bermuda

Seamus Power: 'It's a completely different feeling [to the first win] but it's just as special.'

SEAMUS POWER IS “over the moon” after winning his second title on the PGA Tour with victory in Bermuda yesterday.

The Waterford man triumphed at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power finished on 19-under, one shot clear of Belgium’s Thomas Detry. A final round of one-under 70 saw Power over the line and claim the $1,170,000 first prize.

Having boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions, he now moves up to 32nd in the world rankings. He was 48th last week, and 72nd at the end of 2021.

“It was an interesting day,” Power reflected in the press conference afterwards. “I felt great all day, played very nice golf for the first 14 holes, I was able to just do enough coming in. I was tough going, it was a day full of all sorts of emotions.

“I mean absolutely over the moon. The first one [PGA Tour win] was amazing, but to be able to win again, it’s fantastic. It’s a three-year exemption and all the cool things that come with it. You’re so proud, it’s amazing to be able to do it again.

Once it sinks in, some of the other stuff will hit me in the next few days, but for now, just over the moon and delighted to be able to get the win.”

The 35-year-old won his maiden PGA Tour event in July 2021 at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

Comparing the two, and on the challenge of chasing a second win rather than a breakthrough maiden victory, Power continued:

“I thought it was a little easier today. It’s never going to be easy, but I certainly felt very comfortable, right from the get-go. My three shots on the first hole were three of my nicer shots this week, I think that showed I was in a very good place mentally.

“It was certainly a little easier down the stretch, even though I didn’t play that way! I felt more comfortable. Knowing that you’ve done it before just helps.”

“It’s a completely different feeling [to the first win] but it’s just as special,” he added in conversation with Sky Sports, delving deeper into the tricky Port Royal Golf course.

“I play a lot of tournaments and it’s going to take a little while to sink in.”

Power also had a word for Irish golf as a whole, referencing the recent success of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and co. on the biggest stages.

“It’s been great,” he smiled. “Once you see other guys you know win, it gives you that little bit of a boost knowing that you can get back there yourself. It was huge.

“Rory and Shane have played amazing golf this year. The golf Rory has played since the summer has been incredible. Shane as well, he didn’t get the win until Wentword but he was up there at a lot of big tournaments. It was great that both of those guys got the win. Padraig absolutely smashing his way through the Champions Tour… its great for Irish golf.

“We have Leona Maguire on the LPGA [Tour] as well. It’s a good time for Irish golf. You’re always hoping it will inspire some more junior golf in Ireland.”

Asked about the RSM Birdies Fore Love initiative as the press conference wrapped up, Power revealed that he would likely choose Solas Cancer Support Centre as the charity of his choice for a donation after coming out on top of the field with 28 birdies.

“I lost my Mom at a young age to cancer, that’s something that’s close to my heart so hopefully I’ll be able to help out again.”