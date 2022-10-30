Membership : Access or Sign Up
Waterford's Seamus Power wins second title on PGA Tour with victory in Bermuda

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship saw Power battle it out with American Ben Griffin.

7 minutes ago
Seamus Power (file photo).
Image: Matthew Bolt

WATERFORD’S SEAMUS POWER is celebrating a second PGA Tour title win after victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power finished on 19-under, one shot clear of the Belgian Thomas Detry. A final round of one-under 70 saw Power over the line and sees him claim the $1,170,000 first prize. 

Power began the day in a share of the lead on 18-under alongside American Ben Griffin, after the third round saw him record a third successive 65.

The 35-year-old won his maiden PGA Tour event in July 2021 at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

Power began his final round positively

More to follow…

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

