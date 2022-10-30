Waterford's Seamus Power wins second title on PGA Tour with victory in Bermuda

WATERFORD’S SEAMUS POWER is celebrating a second PGA Tour title win after victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Power finished on 19-under, one shot clear of the Belgian Thomas Detry. A final round of one-under 70 saw Power over the line and sees him claim the $1,170,000 first prize.
Power began the day in a share of the lead on 18-under alongside American Ben Griffin, after the third round saw him record a third successive 65.
The 35-year-old won his maiden PGA Tour event in July 2021 at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.
2-shot lead heading into the last.@Power4Seamus taps in for birdie on 17. pic.twitter.com/5bEjRTG9Tl— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 30, 2022
Power began his final round positively
