Raiders take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with number one NFL draft pick

THE LAS VEGAS Raiders took quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the number one pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, hoping the Heisman Trophy winner can help revive a franchise that has missed the playoffs for the past four seasons.

Cuban-American Mendoza was widely expected to go first overall after leading Indiana to the United States college football crown and bagging the Heisman as college football’s top player.

He led the Hoosiers to an unbeaten campaign and their first national title, completing 273 of 379 passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

The 22-year-old also ran 90 times for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 91st edition of the annual allocation of unclaimed talent was held in Pittsburgh, at the Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium.

Mendoza opted not to attend, instead watching the proceedings with family and friends at home in Miami, in part because the travel would have been difficult for his mother, Elsa, who has multiple sclerosis.

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Broadcaster ESPN was on the scene in Florida, where Mendoza’s selection sparked laughter and hugs.

“I’m just looking forward to getting to work,” a beaming Mendoza, a Raiders cap perched on his head, told ESPN.

“College was fantastic. I’m so blessed to have that career.

“But now I step into a great game, the NFL. (I) look forward to proving and earning it every single day.”

It remains to be seen how soon Mendoza might step into a starting role.

The Raiders are in need of a top quarterback after going 3-14 last year.

They haven’t won a post-season game since they won the 2003 Super Bowl.

The Raiders sacked coach Pete Carroll after the disappointing campaign and traded former starting quarterback Geno Smith to the New York Jets last month.

The Raiders have acquired veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who can hold down the starting job until Mendoza is deemed ready.

“There’s so many teammates I’m looking forward to talking to, coaches, owners,” Mendoza told ESPN. “I’m ecstatic for the opportunity.”

The Jets bolstered their defense with the second overall selection of linebacker David Bailey, who amassed 14.5 sacks for Texas Tech last year.

The Arizona Cardinals took running back Jeremiyah Love, making the Notre Dame alumnus the first running back taken in the top five since the New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018.

The Tennessee Titans took wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4, and the New York Giants, preparing for their first season under coach John Harbaugh, took towering Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the fifth selection.

The Giants also had the 10th selection and took University of Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

– © AFP 2026