Power three shots off lead after impressive opening round in Detroit

IRELAND’S SÉAMUS POWER is just three shots off the lead after an impressive bogey-free first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Six birdies helped the Waterford man to a six-under 66 after starting on the 10th hole to keep him in touch with current leader Davis Thompson, who is on nine-under for the tournament after 17 holes.

JJ Spaun is also on six-under while Tom Lewis and Brandon Hagy are both just ahead of Power on seven-under after both carding a 65.

Power is currently in 159th place on the FedEx Cup standings and is hoping to move into the top 125.

