Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 1 July 2021
Advertisement

Power three shots off lead after impressive opening round in Detroit

Davis Thompson is the current leader at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,071 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5483268
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND’S SÉAMUS POWER is just three shots off the lead after an impressive bogey-free first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Six birdies helped the Waterford man to a six-under 66 after starting on the 10th hole to keep him in touch with current leader Davis Thompson, who is on nine-under for the tournament after 17 holes.

JJ Spaun is also on six-under while Tom Lewis and Brandon Hagy are both just ahead of Power on seven-under after both carding a 65.

Power is currently in 159th place on the FedEx Cup standings and is hoping to move into the top 125.

Follow the leaderboard here.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie