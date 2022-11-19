Membership : Access or Sign Up
Séamus Power three off lead at RSM Classic

Waterford man cards 67 to remain in contention.

53 minutes ago
Séamus Power dropped no shots today.
Image: Stephen B. Morton

SÉAMUS POWER SHOT a 67 at the third round of the RSM Classic to finish on 11-under-par, three strokes off the joint leaders, Americans Ben Martin and Patrick Rodgers. 

The Waterford man has had a consistent tournament so far in Georgia, and was following up rounds of 66 and 68 on the opening two days. Power dropped no shots today, and recorded birdies on the 4th, 5th and 15th holes. 

He is now tied for 12 as the congested leaderboard chases the $8,100,000 purse. 

The biggest mover of the day was Adam Svensson, the Candian, who shot a 62 to finish one stroke off the lead on 13-under-par.  

Players competed for the first two rounds on the par-72 Plantation Course and par-70 Seaside course, with the last 36 holes played on the Seaside layout.

You can follow the RSM Classic leaderboard here. 

