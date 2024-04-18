Seamus Power tied for second at RBC Heritage

SEAMUS POWER has finished the day tied for second with an impressive opening round 65 at the RBC Heritage.

The Waterford native recorded seven birdies and just one bogey to leave him on six under par along with American Collin Morikawa.

Both players are two shots off USA’s JT Poston, who is top of the leaderboard after his exceptional first-round 63.

Rory McIlroy put a disappointing Masters behind him with a solid start.

The Holywood native is tied for 10th on four under par.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is three shots further back and tied for 38th following an opening round 70.

Elsewhere, Irish pair Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow got off to solid starts at the Chevron Championship, recording opening rounds of 71 and 72 respectively.

Meadow is tied for 17th on one under par while Maguire is a further shot back and tied for 30th.

USA’s Lauren Coughlin tops the leaderboard on six-under-par, while fellow American Marina Alex and Minami Katsu of Japan are tied for second and two shots off the lead.

You can view the RBC Heritage leaderboard here and the Chevron Championship leaderboard here.