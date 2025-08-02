Young leads weather-hit Wyndham Championship as Power in battle to make cut

AMERICAN CAMERON YOUNG had a one-shot lead with three holes remaining when play was suspended Friday in the weather-hit PGA Tour Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Young had seven birdies without a bogey through 15 holes and was 14-under for the tournament, one stroke in front of defending champion Aaron Rai of England, who was 13-under with five holes to play.

Séamus Power is currently on the projected three-under cut line. He started his second round on the back nine and is currently on two-under for the round after birdies on the 11th and the second holes.

Advertisement

Power is 130th in the FedEx Cup standings and must win the tournament in order to reach the season-ending playoffs. To climb up to the top 100 and gain full status for next year, he must earn a top-10 finish this weekend. He needs a top-25 finish to secure conditional status for next year.

This tournament is the last regular-season event before the playoffs begin with the St. Jude Championship next week. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings advance to the playoffs.

Rai, who had to play a marathon Sunday on the way to victory last year after delays earlier in the week, said he hoped the tournament would get back on schedule quickly when play resumes on Saturday.

Thunderstorms had halted play for a second time on Friday afternoon when organizers opted to halt it for the day.

“Sometimes it’s a nice way just to reset and refresh and go into tomorrow with a new mindset,” Rai said. “And obviously there’s a positive of just keeping the momentum going if the delay doesn’t happen, but you’ve got to make the best of whatever situation comes your way, really.”

Mac Meissner and South Korean Im Sung-jae were the leaders in the clubhouse on 12-under 128.

Meissner had eight birdies in his seven-under 63 and Im had an eagle and four birdies in his six-under 64.

– © AFP 2025

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell