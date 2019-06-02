This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seán Cox sends message of congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool after European triumph

The life-long Reds fan was discharged from hospital to watch the match with family, and joined them in a chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone at full-time.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 3:43 PM
1 hour ago 14,802 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4665599
Sean Cox and family watch last night's Champions League final.
SEÁN COX WAS discharged from hospital yesterday evening to watch Liverpool’s Champions League final triumph at home, surrounded by friends and family.

Having lost last year’s final in Kiev, Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered to beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid last night, winning the club’s sixth European Cup in the process.

Wearing a Liverpool kit signed by their whole squad, Seán joined those around him in an emotional chorus of club anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone at full-time. 

He returned to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin afterward. 

In a statement, Martina Cox sent a message of congratulations to the club on behalf of her husband.

“On Seán’s behalf, I want to offer our heartfelt congratulations to Liverpool Football Club on winning the Champions League.

The club and its fans have taken Seán, our family and I, into their hearts since Seán’s attack last year. Nobody could be happier than the Cox family for Jurgen Klopp, his players and the wonderful Liverpool fans.

“Seán watched the game with us at home, proudly wearing a signed Liverpool jersey sent to him by the club’s CEO Peter Moore last week. He was overjoyed when the final whistle blew and Liverpool were crowned champions.” 

The 54-year-old father of three from Dunboyne suffered a life-changing brain injury in an unprovoked attack outside Anfield ahead of last season’s Champions League semi-final with Roma.

He has spent the last nine months in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin, and will travel to the UK later this month to begin the next stage in his rehabilitation, which will focus on developing his speech, mobility, and cognitive functions.

This will be largely privately funded from monies collected by the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust which, over the past 12 months, has raised in excess of €2 million. 

To contribute, visit www.GoFundMe.com/SupportSeanCox

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

