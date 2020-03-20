This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean Cox returns home for the first time in 2 years

‘At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, its clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be,’ said his wife Martina.

By Ben Blake Friday 20 Mar 2020, 8:01 PM
21 minutes ago 8,884 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5053270
Sean at home with his family.
Image: Support Sean Cox
Sean at home with his family.
Sean at home with his family.
Image: Support Sean Cox

LIVERPOOL FAN SEAN Cox is finally back at his home in Dunboyne.

In April 2018, the father of three suffered severe brain injuries after being set upon by a group of away fans outside Anfield stadium ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

While two Italian men were subsequently jailed, the Dubliner has had to deal with the life-changing effects of that night.

However, thanks to the support of his family and countless others who helped to raise money for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust through several high-profile fundraisers, Sean took a major step be returning to his County Meath house today  — nearly two years on from the attack. 

“Amidst our challenges, a positive moment as Sean Cox makes his return home,” the family statement reads.

“For the first time in almost two years, the Cox family are finally reunited under one roof as Sean makes a long awaited and welcome return to his home in Dunboyne.

“Sean’s journey over this time has been challenging and difficult, however today is an important and positive milestone for Sean and his family.

While Sean will continue to require full-time care and ongoing rehabilitation for the foreseeable future, today is a definitely a day to enjoy.

Seans wife Martina added: “This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time. While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

“In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.”

“At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, its clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie