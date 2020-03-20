Sean Cox returns home for the first time in 2 years

LIVERPOOL FAN SEAN Cox is finally back at his home in Dunboyne.

In April 2018, the father of three suffered severe brain injuries after being set upon by a group of away fans outside Anfield stadium ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

While two Italian men were subsequently jailed, the Dubliner has had to deal with the life-changing effects of that night.

However, thanks to the support of his family and countless others who helped to raise money for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust through several high-profile fundraisers, Sean took a major step be returning to his County Meath house today — nearly two years on from the attack.

“Amidst our challenges, a positive moment as Sean Cox makes his return home,” the family statement reads.

“For the first time in almost two years, the Cox family are finally reunited under one roof as Sean makes a long awaited and welcome return to his home in Dunboyne.

“Sean’s journey over this time has been challenging and difficult, however today is an important and positive milestone for Sean and his family.

While Sean will continue to require full-time care and ongoing rehabilitation for the foreseeable future, today is a definitely a day to enjoy.

Seans wife Martina added: “This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time. While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

“In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.”

“At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, its clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be.”

