'Seán made a strong impression during his first season at the club and his hard work and determination has been rewarded with a new contract.'


Irish teenager Seán Grehan earns new Crystal Palace contract

The centre-back has been a key player for the U21 side since joining last summer.
1 hour ago

IRISH TEENAGER SEÁN Grehan has signed a new three-year contract with Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old centre-back officially joined the south London outfit in the summer of 2022 after a successful trial period.

Grehan, who was born in Dublin and came through the ranks at Bohemians, has been a key player for the U21 side since.

He made 36 appearances in all competitions last season as Palace reached the final of the Premier League International Cup and finished fourth in the Premier League 2.

He has scored two goals in 17 appearances so far this campaign.

“I’m delighted, over the moon,” Grehan said as he signed the new deal. “I’ve loved it here ever since I came over. I’ve been really enjoying my football, and I’m happy to be here for the next three years.”

“Seán made a strong impression during his first season at the club and his hard work and determination has been rewarded with a new contract,” Academy Director Gary Issott added.

“He has not only slotted in well on the pitch, but also to life in south London, and I am sure he will continue to press on in the latter half of this season as he furthers his development.”

Emma Duffy
