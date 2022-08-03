Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 3 August 2022
Dublin teenager joins Crystal Palace after impressing on trial

Seán Grehan came through the underage system at Bohemians.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 7:11 PM
Sean Grehan pictured during his time at Bohemians.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
DUBLIN-BORN defender Seán Grehan has signed for Crystal Palace after impressing on trial towards the end of last season.

The 18-year-old came through Bohemians’ underage system and featured at senior level in their FAI Cup win over College Corinthians last year.

The Irish underage international joins the Premier League club on a two-year deal, becoming their academy’s second signing after midfielder Cormac Austin previously put pen to paper.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Grehan told the Eagles’ website. “I can’t wait to get going this season, to start playing matches again, and to show the club what I can do.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Seán is a talented defender who has impressed on trial and has now secured a well-deserved place at the Academy. We wish him the best of luck for his time with us.”

The young centre-back becomes the fourth Irish player on the books at the London-based club, joining fellow promising youngsters Tayo Adaramola (currently on loan at Coventry), Jake O’Brien and Killian Phillips, with the latter two also having had experience playing in the League of Ireland with Cork City and Drogheda respectively.

