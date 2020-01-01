This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Cork City defender returns to Hull City after successful Scottish Premiership stint

Sean McLoughlin impressed during his time at St Mirren.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 1:36 PM
53 minutes ago 1,335 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4950929
St Mirren defender Sean McLoughlin tangling with Odsonne Edouard of Celtic.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
St Mirren defender Sean McLoughlin tangling with Odsonne Edouard of Celtic.
St Mirren defender Sean McLoughlin tangling with Odsonne Edouard of Celtic.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

HULL CITY HAVE delivered a blow to St Mirren’s prospects of avoiding relegation by bringing Sean McLoughlin back to the club.

In August, McLoughlin left Hull to join St Mirren on a loan deal that was scheduled to expire in January. However, the Scottish Premiership club were keen to extend his stay after the former Ireland U21 international earned glowing reviews for his displays.

McLoughlin has played every minute of their league campaign so far, with the Buddies currently a point above the relegation play-off spot heading into the winter break.

Nevertheless, the left-sided centre-back’s next outing now looks set to be for Hull City, who he joined on a three-year deal from Cork City last summer.

In a press release announcing his departure, St Mirren described McLoughlin as “a key player” for a club who are managed by one-time Ireland international defender Jim Goodwin.

McLoughlin, who turned 23 in November, could be in contention to make his debut for Hull City — who currently sit in 12th place in the Championship — in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with League One side Rotherham United.

After establishing himself as a regular for Cork City in 2018, the Cobh native was named in the PFAI Team of the Year at the end of the season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie