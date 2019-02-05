Coup for Dundalk as LOI champions sign former Watford midfielder

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Dundalk have pulled off a major coup by securing the signature of highly-rated midfielder Sean Murray, who has signed a long-term deal at Oriel Park.

The 25-year-old is a former Ireland U21 international and was a regular in Watford’s midfield a couple of seasons ago, but fell out of favour after a change in ownership and the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Murray in action for Watford back in 2013. Source: EMPICS Sport

Having come up through the Watford youth system, Murray made 75 appearances for the club, before spells with Wigan Athletic, Swindon Town, Colchester United and, most recently, Danish outfit Vejle Boldklub.

Murray has been training with Dundalk in the build-up to the new League of Ireland season and after impressing during a run-out against Drogheda last week, had his contract with Vejle Boldklub cancelled today.

That paved the way for his switch to the Lilywhites, with the Premier Division champions announcing his signing ahead of tonight’s friendly game against Longford Town.

“I have wanted this to happen for the past few weeks,” he said. “Since I came in to train it has been amazing and I have loved it. To finally get it sorted it is a great feeling for me.”

Murray had played for Vejle Boldklub as recently as December but after training with Dundalk, returned to Denmark to negotiate an exit from his three-year deal.

His arrival at Oriel Park considerably boosts Vinny Perth’s midfield resources ahead of Dundalk’s President’s Cup game against Cork City on Sunday and then their league opener against Sligo Rovers on Friday week.

“I have got to know about the club and the league from being here,” Murray continued.

Murray lined out for Dundalk in the Malone Cup last week. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I had been aware of the club and the league since before I was here but seeing the club and hearing from the players first hand I have a better knowledge now.

“There has been a great couple of years here with the trophies and in Europe too. I want to add to that and win more for the club.

“European football was a big factor. It was huge for me and I wanted to do that. I have always wanted to play in Europe. I have never done that before in my career and it will be a great experience for me.

“I want to win everything. To win the league is the main objective. It is everything and everyone in the squad wants to retain the league and the cup.

“We want to improve on last year and do even better than we did. There’s always ways to improve and hopefully we can have an even better year than last year.”

