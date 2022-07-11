Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 11 July 2022
Advertisement

'He's more than entitled to go for that ball' - Sunday Game panel address O'Shea/Comerford penalty incident

O’Shea’s boot connected with Comerford’s face as he tried to force home the rebound of his saved penalty.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 11 Jul 2022, 10:14 AM
5 minutes ago 249 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5813662
Sean O'Shea and Evan Comerford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sean O'Shea and Evan Comerford.
Sean O'Shea and Evan Comerford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE SUNDAY GAME panellist Oisin McConville says Sean O’Shea was entitled to attack the rebound of the penalty he saw saved by Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford during yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. 

Kerry captain O’Shea saw an uncharacteristically tame penalty saved by Comerford in the final stages of the yesterday’s first-half, and as he swiped at the rebound with his right foot, his left foot caught Comerford in the face.

Comerford saved the penalty having delayed the game for several minutes, falling to the floor and requiring treatment before picking himself back up to save the spot kick. 

There was a minor flashpoint immediately after Comerford’s double save, with players from both sides squaring up to each other, after which Eoin Murchan and Paul Geaney were booked. 

O’Shea was not carded and went on to kick the stunning, 55-metre free-kick that earned Kerry a one-point win. McConville saw no issue with his attempt to play the rebound. 

“When he went in for the rebound, he’s more than entitled to go for that ball”, said McConville on last night’s highlights show. “In Evan Comerford’s case: football smarts. Staying down for as long as he did, taking that time off the clock. The other thing about the penalty situation was that it seemed to ignite a fire in Dublin. There was a little bit of handbags; nobody was contributing to a melee, or anything like that. Dublin got fired up and got into Kerry’s faces, and it took something like that. I felt Dublin were very, very flat early on in the game.”

Donegal’s Michael Murphy chimed in agreement on the latter point.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“As Oisin rightly points out, Kerry were on a roll”, said Murphy. “Nothing was going Dublin’s way, and it probably took something like that. The wait definitely doesn’t help, you’re sitting around with all kinds of things going through your head. All credit to Evan Comerford, he knew the rules, you could question the integrity of [the rules] but he waited as much time as he could. Dublin even got someone on the bench to warm up to delay it that little bit longer. Sean O’Shea won’t be happy with the penalty and the execution, but he didn’t let it deter him.”

Looking ahead to the final on Sunday week, Murphy said, “Kerry will definitely be favourites but Galway have absolutely nothing to lose.”

“They were six points up and had the chance to go further ahead with the penalty”, added Cora Staunton on Kerry, “but they didn’t have that ruthless streak to go further ahead. Of course we have to give credit to Dublin, but that will be lingering in the back of their minds. There is big hope for Galway, they’ll come up and attack this All-Ireland final, Galway rarely lose All-Ireland finals and it’s a huge opportunity for them.” 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie