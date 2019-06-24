Sean O’Brien sanctioned by IRFU over 'incident of inappropriate behaviour'

THE IRISH RUGBY Football Union [IRFU] has this afternoon said it has sanctioned Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien following its investigation into ‘an incident of inappropriate behaviour’ last month.

The incident involving O’Brien occurred in Dublin on Sunday 26 May, as the Leinster squad celebrated their Guinness Pro14 final victory over Glasgow Warriors.

O'Brien has won 56 Ireland caps. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In a statement, the IRFU says the player ‘has expressed his deep regret’ and he has been sanctioned ‘in line with the provisions of his contract.’

“The IRFU have investigated an incident of inappropriate behaviour by a player which occurred on 26th May 2019,” the statement, released to The42, read.

“The player has expressed his deep regret and has been sanctioned in line with the provisions of his contract. The player has apologised to the individual involved. The IRFU, and the player, regret any upset that this incident has caused.”

O’Brien, who was recently ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing hip surgery, is due to join Premiership club London Irish next season after more than a decade with his native province.

The incident involving O’Brien followed a separate one that same weekend, when it was claimed a Leinster academy player was knocked unconscious when punched by an ex-player during their Pro14 title-winning celebrations.

Leinster Rugby said it had carried out, and concluded, an investigation into the incident ‘to the satisfaction of all parties’.

