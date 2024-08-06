Seani Maguire returns to Cork on a long-term deal

CORK CITY FC HAVE announced the rteturn of one of their most treasured players, Seani Maguire. The 11-times capped Ireland International initially left the club in 2017 to join Preston North End, yet he returns at the age of 30 with plenty to offer.

A club statement on their website noted that Maguire was returning in the coming days to relocate from England and would join up with the First Division side as soon as possible.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the striker said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be coming back to City. I had such an amazing spell at the club here before going to Preston and I have always wanted to come back.

“I’ve been speaking with the club over the last few weeks, and I have been really impressed by the plans the club has to build towards getting back to where a club of this size should be. There are some really good players at the club, some really exciting young players, and I hope that I can use my experience to help them to achieve their potential.”

“I have been watching things at the club over the last few years and was really disappointed to see the club down in the First Division, but I know that the club has the ambition to be a force in the Premier Division again and I feel like I can make a big contribution to that.

“…You look at the crowds the club was getting last season and again this season, and there is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the biggest clubs in the country.

City boss Tim Clancy welcomed the news saying, “This is a fantastic signing for us. We are getting a striker with a really impressive pedigree at a very good level, but also someone who knows the club and loves being a part of the Rebel Army.

“I have spoken a number of times about us wanting to make sure that we bring the right type of players in to the club, who will help us get to where we want to go, and I believe Seani’s signing shows exactly what we are trying to do here.

“Of course, there was a lot of competition for Seani’s signature, but I think he has bought into what we are trying to do and I know that he can be a really big part of things here over the next few years.”