Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sene Naoupu. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
New Job

Former Ireland player Sene Naoupu appointed as CEO of North Otago RFU

Naoupu returns to New Zealand having spent 15 years in Ireland.
9.28am, 18 Oct 2024
2
0

FORMER IRELAND 15s and 7s player Sene Naoupu has been appointed CEO of North Otago Rugby Football Union. 

Naoupu moved to Ireland in 2009 and said she is looking forward to returning home to New Zealand.

“I’m honoured to be appointed CEO of my home provincial union,” Naoupu said. “This role holds deep, personal significance as I return to where my rugby journey began after 15 years abroad.” 

The 40-year-old made her Ireland 15s debut in 2015. She went on to earn 48 caps, scoring six tries, before retiring in 2022. 

In 2016 she was named the Rugby Writers Women’s Player of the Year and the Women’s Player of the Year.

Naoupu represented Galwegians from 2011-16 and also donned the colours of Old Belvedere, Connacht and Leinster during her time in Ireland. 

Away from the field, Naoupu worked at a strategic level with sports governing bodies, and did broadcasting and rugby development work. 

“I recently shared with Kevin Potts (IRFU CEO) how, 15 years ago when I left home, New Zealand was the envy of the rugby world. Now, as I return, Ireland holds that distinction,” Naoupu said.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie