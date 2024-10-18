Former Ireland player Sene Naoupu appointed as CEO of North Otago RFU

FORMER IRELAND 15s and 7s player Sene Naoupu has been appointed CEO of North Otago Rugby Football Union.

Naoupu moved to Ireland in 2009 and said she is looking forward to returning home to New Zealand.

“I’m honoured to be appointed CEO of my home provincial union,” Naoupu said. “This role holds deep, personal significance as I return to where my rugby journey began after 15 years abroad.”

The 40-year-old made her Ireland 15s debut in 2015. She went on to earn 48 caps, scoring six tries, before retiring in 2022.

In 2016 she was named the Rugby Writers Women’s Player of the Year and the Women’s Player of the Year.

Naoupu represented Galwegians from 2011-16 and also donned the colours of Old Belvedere, Connacht and Leinster during her time in Ireland.

Away from the field, Naoupu worked at a strategic level with sports governing bodies, and did broadcasting and rugby development work.

“I recently shared with Kevin Potts (IRFU CEO) how, 15 years ago when I left home, New Zealand was the envy of the rugby world. Now, as I return, Ireland holds that distinction,” Naoupu said.