Ex-Wexford and Clare coach set to be appointed Meath hurling manager

SEOIRSE BULFIN IS set for a promotion to Meath hurling manager, having been involved in the set-up as a coach last season.

A short statement released by Meath GAA last night reads: “The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Seoirse Bulfin be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath senior hurling manager.

“Seoirse has nominated Steven Clynch and David Reilly as his selectors. Ciarán Keogh will be nominated as the S&C Coach.”

Bulfin, who was involved in Clare and Wexford senior hurling management teams as a coach under Davy Fitzgerald in recent years, was added to Nick Weir’s Royal set-up in October 2021. There, he worked alongside Clynch and Reilly.

Weir stepped down last month, after Meath lost their Joe McDonagh Cup status and were also relegated in the league. The Royals will operate from Division 2B of the National Hurling League, and contest the Christy Ring Cup, in 2023.